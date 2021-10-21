Photographer Petro Bekker at the opening of her exhibtion, Behind Closed Doors, photography exhibition by Petro Bekker, documenting the height of Covid in Wigan hospitals, on display at Wigan Life Centre until 5th November 2021.
GALLERY: Photography exhibition documenting Covid in Wigan hospitals

We take a look around the photography exhibition by Petro Bekker, Behind Closed Doors, documenting the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wigan hospitals, on display at Wigan Life Centre until 5th November 2021.

By Michelle Adamson
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 12:58 pm

Behind Closed Doors exhibition - on display at Wigan Life Centre until 5th November 2021.

Co-founder of Mancspirit Paul Ludden at the launch of Behind Closed Doors, photography exhibition by Petro Bekker.

Photographer Petro Bekker - Behind Closed Doors

