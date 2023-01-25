Award-winning film with Wigan borough links to receive its UK premiere locally

Honorable Sins is a controversial film that explores the darker side of human nature and the grey area between revenge and justice.

Based on true events, it is set in the rural south and uncovers the brutal murder of a young child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filmmaker Suza Singh wanted to hold the UK premiere in the heart of the community where she first visited a movie theatre and so it gets its first official screening in this country at Leigh Film Factory, Spinners Mill, Leigh – where she is a volunteer supporting other filmmakers – at 2pm on Sunday February 19.

Asha Annais (Evie) will attend the UK Screening of the Award-Winning feature Honorable Sins

There will be a question and answer session with award-winning actors Sunny Singh and Asha Annais, the latter of whom hails from Tyldesley.

She said: "We are really excited to have a UK screening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have screened many times in Canada and the US, it is great to be back home."

Sunny Singh recently completed a Bollywood film called Send me Back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that Honorable Sins is an emotional film that impacts many people and leaves the viewer questioning their own stance on justice.