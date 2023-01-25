Award-winning film with Wigan borough links to receive its UK premiere locally
An award-winning gritty drama with more than one Wigan borough link is to receive its UK premiere here.
Honorable Sins is a controversial film that explores the darker side of human nature and the grey area between revenge and justice.
Based on true events, it is set in the rural south and uncovers the brutal murder of a young child.
Filmmaker Suza Singh wanted to hold the UK premiere in the heart of the community where she first visited a movie theatre and so it gets its first official screening in this country at Leigh Film Factory, Spinners Mill, Leigh – where she is a volunteer supporting other filmmakers – at 2pm on Sunday February 19.
There will be a question and answer session with award-winning actors Sunny Singh and Asha Annais, the latter of whom hails from Tyldesley.
She said: "We are really excited to have a UK screening.