Black Lung, Buried Mined by Sam Bithell: New EP and exhibition from Wigan's Mining Past

Solely inspired by my hometown of Wigan, my creation of an Industrial style, electronic EP is aimed to convey the feeling and ambience of the mines in working class wigan.

Created as a passion project influenced by the use of ambient music in Music therapy and the lasting effect that mining has had on colliery workers mental and physical health.

Created with primary source samples from an ex miner, the ep tells the story of a town still lost beneath the surface. Releasing on Spotify on the May 6.