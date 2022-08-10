Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mouse Heart by Fleur Hitchcock

Age 9 plus:

Mouse Heart

Fleur Hitchcock

Forget Burns’ famous ‘wee, sleekit, cowrin, tim’rous beastie,’ and meet the mighty Mouse, a girl with the heart of a lion and the super-sleuthing skills of Sherlock Holmes!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleur Hitchcock – an exciting author whose speciality is writing thrilling children’s mysteries with added adventure – transports readers into a gripping theatre land murder mystery set against a sumptuous historical backdrop and steeped in spine-tingling danger.

With atmospheric artwork by the talented Ben Mantle, and heart-stopping action full of daring stunts, Gothic vibes and truly villainous villains, Mouse Heart serves up all the perfect ingredients for middle-grade mystery fans.

It’s the reign of Queen Anne II and Mouse might be a foundling but she carries a fierce love for her pieced-together family at the riverside Moth Theatre. She has found a home and happiness with Mr and Mrs Hawkin, their two children (Eve who is ‘poisonous’ and her ‘kinder shadow’ brother Adam) plus all the theatre’s resident actors. And when their leading man, Walter, is wrongly arrested for murder, Mouse swears she will free him. But another member of the cast has a secret identity… as a ruthless killer. As Mouse’s investigation leads her ever closer to their true, deadly nature, can she outwit them without losing everything she holds dear?

Mouse Heart – with its clever, entertaining balance between the light and dark delights of crime mysteries – is a wonderful starter for young readers as Hitchcock invests her adventure with lots of twists and turns, a vibrant cast of superbly imagined characters, and a brave, daring and inspirational female star player.

Expect, spies, pirates, rich period detail, and an abundance of drama and theatrics as the curtain rises on one of 2022’s most memorable and imaginative performances!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 4 plus:

A Perfect Wonderful Day with Friends

Philip Waechter

With the summer holidays in full swing, here is the perfect picture book story to celebrate the simple joys of the great outdoors, and the warmth and fun of sharing time with friends.

Philip Waechter, a German freelance graphic designer and illustrator, captures the essence and enthusiasm of childhood in his big-hearted picture book about outdoor adventures on the perfect sunny, summer day.

Raccoon decides to bake an apple cake but he has no eggs, so visits his friend Fox who needs a ladder to mend the roof. Badger will have one, but he needs help too so they set off to find Bear. They stroll through meadows, meet up with Crow, nibble blackberries and find Bear fishing at the river. Soon the five friends are having the best day out… the sun shining on their fur, fishing, swimming, a picnic and finally home to bake the cake, well, two cakes, because bears have big appetites!

In this this funny, feel-good and nostalgia-laden story of a carefree childhood day, where one simple activity leads to another until they all return home, Waechter captures readers’ hearts with his laidback narration, lyrical text, humorous dialogue and exquisite illustrations.

Translated from German by Melody Shaw, A Perfect Wonderful Day with Friends uses repetition of language making it the ideal book for reading aloud… preferably in the shelter of a tree on a sun-soaked day!

(Gecko Press, hardback, £11.99)

Age 3 plus:

Mr Men Little Miss: Worries

Roger Hargreaves

Just because you’re little doesn’t mean you don’t have BIG emotions! Inspire, uplift and empower your pre-schoolers with an entertaining, educational and collectible illustrated Mr Men and Little Miss ‘Discover You’ series which helps little ones unpack big feelings.

Roger Hargreaves’ eternally popular Mr Men and Little Miss are the ideal characters to help children understand their own – sometimes puzzling – emotions and how to manage them. With engaging questions to encourage conversations and some tips from favourite characters to help children develop their emotional intelligence, these small, carefully created books gently explore big feelings with sensitivity and thought, allowing room for discussion, engagement and fun.

In Mr Men Little Miss: Worries, we meet Mr Worry who worries about everything. Can Mr Calm and Little Miss Sunshine help him to ease his worries? In All Different, an empowering story about appreciating and celebrating our differences, Little Miss Tiny wishes she was taller while Mr Tickle loves his long arms, perfect for tickling. The Mr Men and Little Miss are all different, and it’s time for them to realise that they are all uniquely brilliant in their own way.

In Try Again, an inspiring story about self-esteem and resilience, Little Miss Brave approaches life head on, bravely facing any challenge while Mr Bump finds that he bumps and trips his way through life but always bounces back. Being able to adapt and recover from change or misfortune is as important for us as it is for the Mr Men and Little Miss. And in Be Kind, a story about the power of kindness and the happiness it brings, Mr Happy loves making his friends happy by doing kind deeds while Mr Mean finds it the hardest to be kind. Can Mr Happy and Little Miss Giggles help him to learn that small acts of kindness bring much happiness?

With colourful characters on every page, and gentle, reassuring messages about feelings and emotions, these clever little books are perfect additions to any home, nursery or school.

(Farshore, paperback, £4.99 each)

Age 9 plus:

The Last Monster

Dan Walker

After the success of his fabulous fantasy adventure, The Light Hunters, children’s author Dan Walker sweeps us back into the thrilling world of the youngsters whose mission is to save the world from Monsters. Walker’s books have been nominated for many awards and his sense of pace and gift for exciting storytelling shine through in this gripping sequel. The Light Hunters have fought Monsters for centuries and Squad Juno are the very best at it. From cities to villages, the young group’s abilities are on show for all to see now that their powers don’t have to be used in secret. Every victory they have prevents a Monster from taking more victims, preventing more loss. Lux Dowd, Squad Juno’s healer, has had more than enough loss... but a more immediate loss is that of his powers. Lux can’t – or won’t – heal his team-mates. Whenever he tries, a terrible energy comes from within and hurts the people around him. Lux can’t afford to lose any more of those he cares about. Sent on a mission that could end their war against the Monsters, the Light Hunters soon find themselves making new allies in their quest to unearth an Ancient secret that may be able to stop the attacks. Could this really be the last monster they fight? Young readers will love catching up with Lux and Squad Juno in this edge-of-the-seat adventure which delivers action and twists at every turn of the page whilst exploring the rewards of teamwork, true friendship and trust.

(UCLan Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Fire Power

J.M. Joseph

Set your summer reading on fire with the third and final book in a hilariously hot and flamingly funny series from master of comedy J.M. Joseph. Fire Power is the follow-up to the hugely popular Fire Boy and Pants on Fire which introduced us to eleven-year-old Aidan Sweeney who received a mysterious package of sweets from South America and found that they gave him amazing superpowers, including igniting his body! But it’s not easy being an accidental superhero. Aidan (aka Fire Boy) and the circus he joined are in trouble once again. Aidan’s nemesis, the billionaire Clayton Jones, is spreading fake news throughout the world, painting Aidan as the bad guy. With circus fans dwindling and the world turning against them, Aidan knows it’s once again up to him to save the day. But to do so, he will have to reveal the truth about Clayton Jones… and it looks like Clayton might have some special powers of his own. Joseph certainly knows how to set young imaginations on fire as he peppers his story with quirky chapter headings, notes and doodles which are guaranteed to keep youngsters glued to the page… and giggling all the way to the satisfyingly fiery finale.

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 7 plus:

Barb the Brave: The Ghost Blade

Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson

When the going gets tough, Barb the Brave gets going! Welcome to the second high-octane and laugh-out-loud adventure in Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson’s dizzying and delightful graphic novel series which well and truly hits the funny spot with young readers. Abdo and Patterson (aka Dan & Jason) have developed numerous animated campaigns, network TV and web series in both the US and UK and their latest star, Barb, is the top of the current crop. Barb is a Berzerker, one of an elite crew of warriors who protect the land of Bailiwick from the scourge of monsters. The evil Witch Head has captured all of the adult Berzerkers… cue Barb to the rescue! But she’s not alone because Barb has got her own amateur crew of wannabe zerks, made up of farmers, monsters, and her best pal Porkchop the yeti. This ragtag gang must infiltrate Maug Horn, the monster capital, and find Franny Fire Fingers, who they hope will lead them to the Wise Wizards and the power to fight Witch Head. But when Barb’s powerful Shadow Blade sword is no match for the evil she encounters, she must learn that her true power comes from her own heart. With a high-stakes adventure, action sequences bursting out of every page, a fine line in knockabout humour, and a cast of super-quirky characters to enjoy, this is top notch reading for fans of Bunny Vs Monkey, Disney’s Brave and Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man.

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, paperback, £8.99)

Age 6 plus:

Space Blasters: Suzie Saves the Universe

Katie and Kevin Tsang and Amy Nguyen

Meet Suzie Wen, an extraordinary girl who loves gadgets and inventing things… even if her inventions don’t always turn out how she expects! Blast off for fun and space facts with a super new space-themed adventure series from bestselling husband and wife team Katie and Kevin Tsang. With the fabulous illustrations of Amy Nguyen bringing all the action to life, this awesome and laughter-packed series is fun, accessible and has STEM themes woven throughout, including real mind-bending space facts and pages from Suzie’s inventors’ notebook. When Suzie invents the Super 3DTV Gizmo, she ends up getting transported into her favourite TV show… Space Blasters! On board the space ship with Captain Jane, Spaceman Jack and alien with attitude Five-Eyed Frank, Suzie is soon exploring new planets – like the smelly Planet Cheddar – and meeting plenty of aliens. But when moons start disappearing, it’s up to Suzie to save the universe. Can she put her inventing skills to use, and will she ever get home? With its highly illustrated story, plenty of fascinating facts to enjoy, and all the madcap antics of Suzie and her quirky crew, this brilliant new series is guaranteed to leave youngsters over the moon!

(Farshore, paperback, £6.99)

Age 6 plus:

Puppy Club: Lulu’s Big Surprise

Catherine Jacob and Rachael Saunders

Animal magic comes adorably alive in the first book of a gorgeous new early reader series from author Catherine Jacob and illustrator Rachael Saunders. Packed with puppy love and a cast of characters that youngsters will take to their heart, this is the ideal book to make the leap from picture books to chapter books. Jaya and her friends Willow, Harper and Elsa all dream of having a dog and are desperate for a puppy of their own. They’ve even created Puppy Club to find out all they need to know. When the time comes, they will be the perfect owners! So when Jaya’s aunt, who runs Underdogs Rescue Centre, tells Jaya that new dog Lulu is expecting puppies, it feels like the girls’ best chance to get their parents to agree. It’s time for Operation Paw-fect Puppy! Along with new Puppy Club members, Arlo and Daniel, the children set about trying to prove to their parents what responsible owners they would be. But will it be enough to persuade them? Puppy heaven for animal lovers!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £5.99)

Age 3 plus:

Captain Cuddles

Maudie Powell-Tuck and Julio Antonio Blasco

Superheroes don’t have to be super-awesome, sometimes they are just… well, cuddly! Stretch out your arms and give a big book hug to Captain Cuddles, a hilarious hero who is saving the world one hug at a time. Top team, author Maudie Powell-Tuck and illustrator Julio Antonio Blasco work their special magic on this cuddle-filled picture book caper with a wickedly funny and huggable story full of twists and turns, and Blasco’s fantastic, colour-filled illustrations. Rascally bank robbery? Runaway train? Never fear, Captain Cuddles is here! The world’s snuggliest superhero can turn baddies into goodies with just the power of… a HUG! But watch out, Captain, there’s a wicked flea on the loose! Will Captain Cuddles’ superhero squeeze be enough to save the day? Or will he be blasted off far, far away? With flaps to lift and die-cut shaped pages for curious little readers, this is the perfect snuggle-up story for bedtime reading.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Who’s Hiding?

Satoru Onishi

Learning is definitely fun with Japanese author and illustrator Satoru Onishi’s classic bestseller Who’s Hiding? and now a new sturdy board book format of the much-loved book makes it accessible to even the youngest child. This brilliantly inventive and engrossing look and search puzzle book features many interactive layers and is ideal for reading aloud. Keep your eyes peeled as eighteen colourful animals, including everything from Dog, Tiger and Hippo to Zebra, Bear, Reindeer and Kangaroo, do something new on every page. Can you spot what it is? Who’s hiding, who’s crying, who has horns, who’s facing backwards? Look carefully because the answers to these questions are not as simple as they first appear. Everything changes on every double page as the animals disappear, turn around, cry or sleep, and young children love spotting the changes and getting to know the animal names, colours, expressions, emotions and how to count. Ideal for testing children’s observation, memory, recognition skills and vocabulary, the book is educational and challenging without being too daunting, and offers fun as well as learning.

(Gecko Press, board book, £8.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Worry Jar

Lou John and Jenny Bloomfield

‘Everybody has worries. And worrying about them makes them worse.’ The words of a little girl’s granny ring loud and true in a beautiful, reassuring picture book from author Lou John and illustrator Jenny Bloomfield. Managing worries is hard for everyone but it can seem like a mountain to climb for little ones so help build their confidence and teach them a simple but effective coping method with this heartwarming and uplifting story. Frida worries all the time. Big worries, small worries, and all-the-time worries. Her worries feel heavy, just like the pebbles she collects every day. Some days, Frida’s worries become the only thing she can think about but then, one day, her granny teaches her an ingenious way to keep her worries in check with a jar full of worry pebbles. And Frida finally feels the weight of her fears slip away. With John’s cleverly created and gentle story, and Bloomfield's beautifully observed illustrations bringing Frida’s feelings and experiences vividly to life, this is a must-have book for school, nursery and home.

(Oxford University Press, hardback, £11.99)

Age 2 plus:

What Can You See? In Space

Kate Ware and Maria Perera

Discover the wonders of the universe in a clever peep-through board book with intriguing cut-out pages that take you on a journey through outer space! With simple, bite-size fun facts about rocket launches, astronauts, walking on the moon, comets whizzing through the sky, our solar system and galaxy, little ones will love peeping through the pages and following the space adventure from mission control and blast off to the enormous Milky Way. With its sturdy board book pages, richly detailed, bright and bold illustrations by Maria Perera, Kate Ware’s fascinating facts, intriguing peep-through pages and endless hidden details to spot, this is the perfect introduction to the joy of books, the fun of learning… and the vast and amazing universe! Also available in the series are What Can You See? On the Farm, What Can You See? At Night and What Can You See? On the Building Site.

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Toddler Take-Along: Things That Go

Becky Davies and Ana Zaja Petrak

There are so many things that go to discover outside… what will YOU spot? There’s a transport of delight inside the chunky pages of this fun and informative board book which encourages little ones to explore their environment, have adventures in the great outdoors, and spot and recognise the different vehicles around them. Toddlers will love carrying the book around with the pair of bright and sturdy fabric handles. Inside the book, there are simple labels to help curious explorers identify the transport in their own surroundings, Ana Zaja Petrak’s bright, colourful illustrations bring the scenes to life, and the peep-through pages provide extra fun. Toddler Take-Along: Things That Go is the second title in Little Tiger’s clever and educational new board book series which focuses on child-led learning. Also available in the series is Toddler Take-Along: Nature. Perfect books for keeping little ones busy when you’re out for a walk!