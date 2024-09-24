Evenfall: The Golden Linnet by Alexander Armstrong and Tom Roberts

Lap up a magical adventure that will fuel your imagination and pull at your heartstrings, hold on tight for a fantasy tale filled with pulsating action, emotional intensity and the rawness of nature, enjoy a retelling of Charles Dickens’ ‘most perfect novel’ Great Expectations, and take a trip to the Moon and beyond in a super selection of September children’s books.

Age 9 plus:

Evenfall: The Golden Linnet

Alexander Armstrong and Tom Roberts

Ancient magic, soaraway fantasy, epic adventures and Indiana Jones-style treasure hunting! If that’s a mix that tickles your reading taste buds, then dive into Evenfall: The Golden Linnet and lap up a tale that will fuel your imagination and pull at your heartstrings.

As the father of four sons, Alexander Armstrong – a familiar face and voice from television and radio – knows that sharing the joys of reading and stories is an important part of growing up. And after a childhood in the north-east of England, with its mystical history of the ancient North, he has finally created a truly magical series that has lived in his head for many years.

Described by one critic as ‘Da Vinci Code for kids,’ this wild and wonderful first adventure in Armstrong’s dazzling debut series has a moving thread of realism at its core and stars a 13-year-old boy who has always believed himself to be ordinary until everything changes in the form of a destiny that is most definitely extraordinary.

Meet 12-year-old (soon to be 13) Sam whose life has been overshadowed by the death of his mother in a car crash when he was five and his father’s resulting depression and mental decline. But strange things happen and Sam’s world is blown apart when he discovers that his family was once at the heart of a secret society called The Order of the Evening. It’s an organisation that had long protected the world and now a powerful enemy is closing in, destroying all in its path to find the Order’s hidden palace of Bellasis and the source of its powerful magic. Only Sam can stop them... but first he must bring the Order together again. The clock is ticking, dark forces are massing and Sam must undertake perilous journeys, determine friend and foe, and discover his true powers... because holds the future of the world in his hands.

With Tom Roberts’ atmospheric and richly detailed black-and-white illustrations setting the scene, a hero that everyone will take to their hearts, and a story brimming with magic, intrigue, danger and glory, this is a stunning opener to what promises to be every childhood fantasy fulfilled!

(Farshore, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Forest of a Thousand Eyes

Frances Hardinge and Emily Gravett

A young girl’s fight for survival in a treacherous natural world is the spectacular stage set for a thrilling eco-themed gothic fantasy from the creative pairing of Costa Book Award-winning Frances Hardinge, author of The Lie Tree and Unraveller, and illustrator extraordinaire Emily Gravett who has twice won the Kate Greenaway Medal.

This is the superstar team that gripped us with the unforgettable Island of Whispers, a deliciously dark fairy tale about mortality, grief, kindness and fate, and once again they combine their talents on a gripping adventure filled with pulsating action, emotional intensity and the rawness of nature.

The hungry Forest is moving forward like an army, a green and constant threat to the humans living in and on an increasingly crumbling Wall. Feather, accompanied only by her scaled ferret, Sleek, must avoid the Forest’s tentacles, and the many dangerous creatures it shelters, to return the community’s precious spyglass to its rightful place. Along the way, she develops her resilience, and meets other people living on the Wall, people whose stories and experiences open her mind, and those of her community, to new horizons.

This rich and atmospheric story – lavishly illustrated throughout with Gravett’s two-colour artwork – sweeps readers away on an unforgettable journey to a dystopian world where humans are battling a malign and encroaching natural world that is intent on their destruction.

With messages that working together can save both nature and humanity from extinction, and that looking to and accepting new ideas are vital to survival, this is a thoughtful, exciting and resonant world-building adventure that sends out a warning but also offers optimism for the future. A top team on their best form!

(Two Hoots, hardback, £14.99)

Age 13 plus:

Great Expectations: A Retelling

Tanya Landman

Often described as Charles Dickens’ ‘most perfect novel,’ Great Expectations is a much-loved masterpiece of English literature and as part of publisher Barrington Stoke’s Classic Retellings series, Carnegie Medal-winning author Tanya Landman brings us this wonderfully accessible and brilliantly realised version. Featuring all those favourite characters – orphan Pip, gentle Joe Gargery, vengeful Miss Havisham and cold-hearted Estella – Landman’s retelling captures all the spirit and atmosphere of the original in a way that is easy to read for youngsters. Orphaned as a baby, Philip Pirrip, known as Pip, is raised by his sister to live the simple life of a blacksmith’s boy. But a chance encounter in a graveyard and a visit to long-ago abandoned bride Miss Havisham’s ruined mansion set him on a different path. And when a secret benefactor pays for him to become a gentleman, Pip’s life takes a greatly unexpected turn... a turn full of dark events that will twist and bend his life beyond recognition. Landman’s retelling is the perfect introduction to Great Expectations... and an inspiration to discover more of master storyteller Dickens’ whole raft of brilliant novels.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 10 plus:

Space: From Sputnik to the International Space Station

Jan Van Der Veken

If you fancy a trip to the Moon and beyond, then take your seat, buckle up tight and head for the stars! This beautifully illustrated, entertaining and informative history of space travel is the work of Belgian artist and designer Jan Van Der Veken and is filled with full-page spreads featuring the author’s signature retro-futurist drawings.

Ideal for sparking young readers’ curiosity about all things related to space, this information-packed book chronicles human exploits beyond Earth. After introducing readers to the basics of every rocket, regardless of size or purpose, it delves into a wide variety of significant moments and concepts around the history of space exploration. Enjoy stories of Sputnik, the X-15 and the race to space, discover how we measure distance in the universe and what makes up an astronaut’s suit. Learn about the Saturn V launch vehicle, the Apollo 11 Moon landing, space shuttles and international space stations, the exploration of Mars, and the myths and facts about extra-terrestrial life. The ideal book to ignite a lifelong passion for the endless possibilities of the cosmos.

Also by Van Der Veken is Boats: Steamers, Icebreakers, and Ghost Ships which takes youngsters on a delightfully detailed and richly illustrated voyage into the world of ships and shipping, and introduces an oceanic array of naval phenomena. Readers of every age will find something to dive into this wonderfully diverse and in-depth exploration of the maritime world with Van Der Veken taking a kaleidoscopic approach to his subject. Deftly weaving history, science and culture, he looks at a fascinating array of subjects... historic vessels, amazing voyages, extraordinary figures, technical details and cultural phenomena. Vibrantly coloured, retro-futurist illustrations are as beautiful as they are informative as we learn why seas have streets, which bodies of water are considered cursed, how a ship stays afloat, how to use a sextant, and how lighthouses work. Guaranteed to provide hours of entertainment, this is the ideal gift book for sailing enthusiasts of every age.

(Prestel, hardback, £19.99 each)

Age 9 plus:

Insectarium

Dave Goulson and Emily Carter

Creepy-crawl your way into the latest instalment of the brilliant Welcome to the Museum series and explore the fascinating world of insects! Simply step inside the pages of this fact-packed book to enjoy the experience of a museum from the comfort of your own home. This stunning tour showcases an incredible collection of insects of every shape and colour from around the world, enabling readers to wander through curated exhibits on every page, all accompanied by an informative text. In this eye-catching new visit, presented in the form of a large, high-quality book packed with amazing pictures and facts, we discover that insects are essential for life as we know it. There are at least one million species of insects, together making up over 80 per cent of all living species on Earth. Around 10,000 new species of insects are discovered every year. Learn about the secret world thriving right underneath your feet, discover how insects evolved into what they are today, how they work together and how they defend themselves. Explore the rooms of Insectarium and meet the beautiful demoiselle and the gigantic goliath beetle. Learn why these small creatures have such a huge impact on the world around us and why we should be protecting them. Intricately detailed artwork by award-winning British designer Emily Carter combines with an expert text by award-winning author and University of Sussex professor David Goulson. A must-have for all budding entomologists and nature lovers.

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £25)

Age 9 plus:

Oh What a Knight!

Maz Evans

After the runaway success of her Who Let the Gods Out? books – which took young readers to new heights of all-round entertaining storytelling – Maz Evans is back with the third and final book of her brilliant Gods Squad spin-off series which has included Oh Maya Gods! and Oh Mummy Mia! The stars of these adventures set in Ancient Egypt are Vesper – the football-mad, bossy and a teensy bit grumpy daughter of Elliot Hooper, the original hero of Who Let the Gods Out? – and Constellation Virgo’s son, Aster, who is super-smart, a bit nervous and with a secret all of his own. In their final hilarious adventure, Vesper and Aster need Excalibur to save the day. At the top of Glastonbury Tor, they find an elevator down to the enchanted realm of Camelot where King Arthur has been waiting for this day. The elderly king and his loyal knights snap to attention because at last they have a quest. But Excalibur will only serve its chosen master. What would anyone do with such power? Evans once more lets loose her prodigious imagination as our two heroes tackle a whole host of demonic enemies. Packed full of real mythology from the ancient world, outrageously funny antics, and spine-tingling danger, this is a spectacular final chapter for the team of unforgettable and ungodly adventurers!

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Detective Society Presents: The Most Unladylike Puzzle Book

Robin Stevens

Enjoy a time-flipping, book-flipping sleuthing test fest in the pages of a brilliant puzzle book from Robin Stevens, creator of the award-winning Murder Most Unladylike detective series, starring Daisy Wells and Hazel Wong, and the new Ministry of Unladylike Activity. Could you too be a detective, do you love puzzles and mysteries and do you see patterns where no one else does? The Detective Society Presents: The Most Unladylike Puzzle Book puts your problem-solving to the test as you work alongside characters from Stevens’ bestselling books. From codebreaking with Hazel, to logic and reasoning with Daisy, and problem-solving with Beanie and Kitty, test your sleuthing skills with pages of playful puzzles and riveting riddles... before using what you’ve learned to crack a brand new case! Stevens’ imagination works at full throttle in this ideal gift book which features a fabulous flip-book design and offers over 100 engrossing puzzles. Fiendishly good!

(Puffin, paperback, £9.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Beast and the Bethany: The Final Feast

Jack Meggitt-Phillips and Isabelle Follath

If your fancy is thrilling adventure tales that put guffaws into the gruesome, and magic into the malevolent, then the final, fantastic tale in this superb modern classic series is a must for all fun-loving youngsters.

A major film deal has been announced with Warner Brothers and Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts producer, David Heyman, for The Beast and the Bethany books which are the work of exciting new writing talent Jack Meggitt-Phillips and Zurich-based illustrator Isabelle Follath.

With his sharp eye for macabre humour and storylines brimming with originality and zany action, Meggitt-Phillips brings us hilarious romps starring the 512-year-old Ebenezer Tweezer, a beastly beast with a hunger for children, and a little orphan girl who can (fortunately for us all!) outwit her enemies.

In this spectacular last chapter, we are reunited with Ebenezer who spent the best part of 512 years doing whatever he wanted... until he met Bethany, a rude and snotty-nosed prankster. Ebenezer has come to care for this strange, slightly smelly little scowler more than he has cared about anyone or anything before. It’s just as well because Bethany is most definitely in need of a friend. She has just discovered that her parents, Augustus and Gemima, were dreadful criminals before they died in an only slightly more dreadful fire. Except... it seems her father did NOT die at all. Augustus returns to Bethany’s life, begging for her help to clear his name and show him how to live a life that is free from crime. As the action barrels towards celebrations for Ebenezer’s 513th birthday, Ebenezer, Miss Muddle and Bethany’s not-boyfriend Geoffrey have to figure out Augustus’s true motives for coming back into Bethany’s life. Can they show Bethany the true meaning of family before it’s too late?

Wordsmith Meggitt-Phillips has a ball with this madcap adventure which delivers everything a discerning young reader desires… an extraordinary heroine to shout for, a beast who needs to be less beastly, laugh-out-loud antics, themes of family, and some moments of unexpected tenderness.

With terrific twists all the way to the final countdown, and Follath’s brilliant gallery of black and white illustrations which put extra life and energy into the story, this is the perfect ending to a delightful and dazzling series for all the family to enjoy.

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Knight Sir Louis and the Cauldron of Chaos

The Brothers McLeod

If it’s crazy fun you’re looking for this autumn, mount your steed and join the charge with the fifth book in a hilarious, illustrated series from BAFTA award-winning sibling duo, The Brothers McLeod.

The Knight Sir Louis adventures have been dubbed Monty Python and the Holy Grail for middle grade readers… and it’s easy to see why! Brimming with inventive storytelling, laugh-out-loud jokes, choose-your-own adventures, and madcap comic strip illustrations, this is a masterclass in crackpot comedy.

Knight Sir Louis is the bravest knight at King Burt the Not Bad’s Castle Sideways. He has defeated evil goblins, horrible wizards, a dastardly damsel, a double-headed dragon and the biggest meanest snowball in the whole wide world (but please nobody mention wasps, Knight Sir Louis is absolutely NOT afraid of them).

In this new, rollicking adventure, a powerful magical object has been rediscovered, the Cauldron of Chaos. Unfortunately, a scheming witch called Cilla Da Spell has found the cursed pot and plans to make her fortune with it, even if it means the end of the Kingdom of Squirrel Helm. Who will rescue the land from the witch’s dodgy deals? Knight Sir Louis, of course! Louis rides out on his trusty horse, Clunkalot, along with a new sword called Steve (poor Dave is at the menders). With the help of his friends Catalogue the boar and Pearlin the wizard, the intrepid heroes hope to take back the cauldron... and save the day!

The Brothers McLeod (otherwise known as author Myles and illustrator Greg) dish up another raucous romp full of super-silly sword play, bone-crunching action, and hilarious heroes as Louis and his friends are once again called on to perform their heroics. Sublimely funny and seriously entertaining, this is the ideal way to get your youngsters hooked on reading… and medieval mischief!

(Guppy Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Nina Peanut: Mega Mystery Solver

Sarah Bowie

Hands up if you want another Nina Peanut adventure? Fans of the one and only megastar mystery-solver Nina will be racing to get to grips with her outrageous new antics as Irish writer and illustrator Sarah Bowie makes a welcome return with her fabulous full-colour illustrated series. Nina Peanut: Mega Mystery Solver is the second outing for everyone’s favourite naughty schoolgirl who is now planning to be a creative genius, ghost hunter extraordinaire and top choice for class captain! Guess who is a ghost and is living right here in the school? It's Lady Deborah from Nina’s history lesson, and she is stuck in her own shoe. Brian and Nina are filming their investigations to find out what she's doing there and how they can set her free. Nina is also battling Megan Dunne to become class captain, As she says, ‘Vote for me, because who is more of a ghost expert than I am? Answer: hardly anyone!’ With fun, laughter and mega mishaps all the way, and themes of friendship/frenemies, big dreams, and brilliant pets, there’s never a dull moment when Nina is on the case!

(Scholastic, paperback, £8.99)

Age 7 plus:

Badgers Are Go!

Susannah Lloyd and Nici Gregory

Snouts up! It’s time to save the world... Youngsters won’t need any badgering into reading when they turn the pages of this delightfully silly tale about a bunch of batty badgers on a fun-filled secret mission. Written by Susannah Lloyd, Badgers Are Go! is her first chapter book and it’s pleasing to report that there are laughs, giggles and sniggers to enjoy every step of the way with the inimitable and lovable Lulu Whifferton-Rear who just loves to mind her own badgery business. But when she discovers that important humans are actually BOPs (Badger Operated Persons), she is thrust into the world of the Rumpington Academy of Badgering. There, her catastrophic training leads to the most dramatic of first missions... save the world! Full of wit, warmth, mischief and mayhem – and packed full of Nici Gregory’s anarchic illustrations – this perfectly pitched, high-octane adventure, featuring badgers, cheese and tomato sandwiches, is guaranteed to hit the mark with young readers. Add on messages about staying true to yourself and how ‘too much welly’ might just be the perfect amount, and you have the ideal all-round entertainment!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Midnight Adventures in Primrose Park

Helen Peters and Isobel Lundie

The dangers of city life for wildlife, and what humans can do to help, are explored in a book featuring two urban wildlife stories. Written by animal-maestro Helen Peters, who was brought up on a farm in Sussex, and beautifully illustrated by Isobel Lundie, these enchanting adventures are ideal for new chapter book readers and animal lovers. When wild animals stray into the park and get into difficulties, Hassan and his mum are there to help. Dapple the fawn gets carried away exploring the park near the woods where he lives with his mother, Fern, but when Fern comes to find him, she gets tangled in a wire. Can Dapple find someone to help set her free? Meanwhile, Olive the otter loves playing in the river near her home. But when she disobeys her mother and strays out after a rainstorm, Olive gets washed far downstream and lands on the bank in a city park. How will she ever find her way home? Luckily for Dapple and Olive, Hassan and his mum, a wildlife ranger, live close to the park and can help both little animals back to safety. With lots of fascinating facts about different creatures, their habitat and what they eat, Midnight Adventures in Primrose Park is both entertaining and informative for youngsters.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

History’s Most Epic Fibs

Athena Kugblenu and Nicole Miles

If you think you know everything about history, then you’ll think again when you discover the truth behind some of the world’s biggest historical whoppers! Join comedian, podcaster and writer on CBBC's Horrible Histories Athena Kugblenu as she debunks history’s most epic fibs, revealing the truth behind famous tales and the facts behind the fake news. History is full of brave knights, fearsome queens, legendary explorers and epic stories passed down through the ages. But how much of these tales from history is true and how much is just an epic fib? From harmless porkies that were just a bit of fun, to terrible untruths with huge consequences, Kugblenu reckons it's time to separate fact from fiction. Whether it’s revealing that Vikings never wore horned helmets or that famous Egyptian queen Cleopatra wasn’t actually Egyptian, to how much we really know about what people looked like in the past, this book digs deep into history. With Nicole Miles’ dynamic illustrations putting extra energy into the facts and fibs, History's Most Epic Fibs shows that when it comes to history, things aren't always what they seem!

(Wren & Rook, paperback, £9.99)

Age 5 plus:

Gigantosaurus – Searching for Spinosaurus

Cyber Group Studios

Join four little dinos as they as they try to make an unlikely friend... and discover it might be a tall order! There are pages of action-packed fun to enjoy with dinosaur pals Bill, Rocky, Mazu and Tiny in a super new cautionary tale. This heartwarming and roaringly good new adventure comes packed with dinosaur love and is based on the Gigantosaurus TV series which is developed by Paris-based Cyber Group Studios from characters created by Scottish-born author and illustrator Jonny Duddle. When a new, big dino stomps into town, the dinos are determined to make him their new friend. Spinosaurus is the largest, fiercest dinosaur of all... he’s bigger than Giganto and twice as terrifying, but is he just as friendly? As the four dinos learn more about the mysterious new guy, Bill questions just how safe they really are. Should the dinos trust this giant stranger or listen to their friend’s warning and stay away? It’s no surprise that Duddle’s award-winning picture book Gigantosaurus has been a global hit with the TV series launching in America on Disney Junior in 2019 and in the UK in 2020 on Tiny POP. So follow the dinos on this adorable and joyful adventure and watch out for more Gigantosaurus fun!

(Templar Publishing, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

Ava and the Acorn

Lu Fraser and Paddy Donnelly

Where you think there’s an end, there’s always a beginning... Love, loss and the circle of life come under the watchful eye of gifted writer Lu Fraser in a moving and tender rhyming picture book about ends and new beginnings. Fraser, who has a natural empathy with the fears and foibles of little ones, turns on her storytelling warmth and magic for this tale about a little girl whose grandad uses an old oak tree to explain the natural rhythm of birth, life and death. ‘All the things that you’ve lost – that you’ve loved – are not gone, When they're held in your heart, a small part still lives on...’ Together Grandad and Ava adventure along the twisting path and over the hill where, beneath the canopy of their friend the old Oak tree, they make wonderful memories to treasure and share... from summer picnics with jam-sticky fingers to carefree days kicking through russet leaves in autumn’s soft glow. But as the seasons change, so too does the old Oak tree and Grandad’s health... Brought to life by Irish artist Paddy Donnelly’s colourful, emotive and atmospheric illustrations, there is a reassuring sense of love, growth and warmth on every page of this enchanting picture book as we witness Ava’s special relationship with her grandad and the hope that lies in the changing of the seasons and nature’s renewal. Ageless, timeless and stunningly beautiful...

(Hodder Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 2 plus:

Jonty Gentoo: The Adventures of a Penguin

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

Join in the adventure of a lifetime and meet an unforgettable hero in a delightful new picture book from author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, two of the most famous names in the world of children’s picture books and creators of phenomenal bestsellers like The Gruffalo, Stick Man and The Highway Rat.

Star of the show is Jonty Gentoo, a little penguin who embarks on a BIG journey to find his true home at the South Pole. Jonty lives in a pond at the zoo but he longs to slither in the ice and snow with thousands of other penguins around the South Pole. One night, he sneaks out of the zoo and sets off on an amazing adventure, all the way to Antarctica (but not before he makes an accidental detour to the North Pole!).

Children will cheer on Jonty as he finally finds his way to the South Pole in this captivating story of bravery and friendship. With Donaldson’s heartwarming, inspirational messages about being daring and finding your place in the world, an enchanting story in a rhyme perfectly created for reading aloud, Scheffler’s stunning and richly detailed illustrations providing lots of other creatures to spot on every page, and some fascinating wildlife facts, this is a creative partnership made in children’s reading heaven!

(Alison Green Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

Follow Your Heart

Emma Dodd

‘Though you are young, you are brave and strong. When you follow your heart, you cannot go wrong.’ Readers young and old will fall in love with another beautiful and heartfelt book from award-winning author and illustrator Emma Dodd which celebrates growing up, learning to trust your instincts and believing in yourself. ‘Follow your heart and soon you will see it will always take you where you're meant to be.’ A little dolphin is taught by its parent that however big and wide the world can feel, your heart will show you which path to choose. Dodd spreads a golden glow over a book that works its magic through a stunning foiled cover and pages, an inspirational rhyming story, and a gallery of beautiful, emotive illustrations. Exquisitely created and brimming with love, Follow Your Heart is written with a large helping of warmth and wisdom, and makes the perfect gift for any time of year.

(Templar Publishing, hardback, £7.99)