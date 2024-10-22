Small Stories of Great Artists by Laurence Anholt

Marvel at a stunning book which gives children a springboard into a lifetime love of art, discover how historians find evidence and tell stories, dive into a delicious river adventure inspired by the magic of English folklore, and thrill to a new series that blends Indiana Jones with a big serving of steampunk in a super selection of new children’s books.

Age 5 plus:

Small Stories of Great Artists

Laurence Anholt

Give your children the perfect springboard into a lifetime’s love of art with a spectacular book that has introduced millions of young readers to the art world since it was first published thirty years ago.

This beautiful anniversary edition of Small Stories of Great Artists features an exploration of art through stories about key Western artists, and is a memorable celebration of a book that was lovingly written and illustrated by Laurence Anholt, an artist and author who was born in London to a Dutch family with Persian roots and has lived most of his life in England.

From his studio near Lyme Regis, Anholt has created more than 200 books and this new anthology of one of his best-loved publications includes hand-crafted watercolour illustrations, carefully made reproductions of some of the world's most famous artworks, eight child-friendly artist biographies, and additional interactive questions about the life and work of the artist and what it means to create art.

Anholt's storytelling has inspired generations and made art accessible to young readers by viewing and narrating it through the eyes of children who knew these artists themselves. These classic tales focus on the likes of Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci and Cézanne and have been adapted in many forms including ballet, opera, Braille editions for blind and partially sighted children, and a full-scale stage musical in Korea.

Each story is closely based on historical events and extensive research, and in many cases, Anholt visited the artists’ homes and studios, walking in their footsteps and interviewing their relatives. He was granted private access to Monet’s house in Giverny and became close friends with Sylvette David (now Lydia Corbett), Picasso’s famous Girl with a Ponytail.

In this way, readers are able to ‘piggyback’ through the story, and artists who might otherwise be inaccessible become the humans they were. On a subconscious level, the reader absorbs many important themes such as kindness, self-esteem, perseverance, creativity, and courage through Anholt’s gentle storytelling.

Impeccably researched and created, this dazzling, inspirational and quietly educational art book is a gift for every family to treasure.

(TASCHEN, hardback, £30)

Age 10 plus:

History for Beginners

Andy Prentice, Tom Mumbray and Paul Boston

The main focus of history books is generally to tell readers exactly what happened in the past... but sometimes that doesn’t tell the full story. So here’s a history book that is probably very different to the ones we normally read. Exploring key periods from world history, authors Andy Prentice and Tom Mumbray instead show youngsters HOW historians find evidence, make arguments and tell stories... proving that reading between the lines of history can be revealing as well as informative. Every nation tells its own history in its own way. History for Beginners – created in consultation with leading Oxford University historians – explains what’s going on behind the scenes in those tellings... who gets to decide which facts are taught, and which truths are massaged, or even denied. Using a mix of comic strips, diagrams and clear, simple language, readers are shown how to dig deeper into any story, how to investigate recent and ancient history for themselves, and learn why it’s vital to understand how the world has ended up where it is today. Given life and vigour by Paul Boston’s brilliant illustrations, the book unpicks details within those stories, showing how and where those stories came from and why they can change depending on who is telling them. Past perfect for historical truth seekers!

(Usborne Publishing, hardback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

The River Thief

Hannah Peck

If a thrilling and haunting tale about a remarkable friendship, a closely guarded secret and a quest to the sea tickles your reading taste-buds then tuck into this delicious tale inspired by the magic of English folklore.

The River Thief is the work of author and illustrator Hannah Peck, whose Kate on the Case series has been shortlisted for the V&A Award for Book Illustration, and is filled with her rich storytelling and powerful imagination.

Like many rivers, the banks of the Lyde hold a hoard of forgotten things... pottery, trinkets, a shard of glass. They also hold a Memory and in the days of this story, the buried Memories were forgotten by most. But not by all... Adderley has never travelled beyond the boundary of her village. But as a fierce drought holds the country in its grip, a Green Woman appears speaking of a wrong that must be put right to bring back the rain. So when Adderley discovers Ef – a being who seems part human and part fish – in the river by her home, she is drawn into an adventure that challenges everything she has learnt about the world. Ef is searching for a special stone that they say has been stolen from their people. Could this be the key to the drought that is destroying Adderley’s home? Together, Adderley and Ef resolve to recover the stone and return it to its true home, but the river waters are not always on their side and the journey is filled with danger.

Forgotten magic and the joys of friendship blend perfectly with the fabulous folklore vibe that flows through this gripping, river-based story which celebrates the natural world, but also reminds us of the urgent need to protect our planet from climate disaster.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Tosh's Island

Linda Sargent, Joe Brady and Leo Marcell

Stories arising from the lived experience of disability were rare when author Linda Sargent was growing up and, as a sufferer of arthritis since childhood, she has made it her mission to create disabled characters who live out their lives based on truth and reality.

Now a writer, storyteller and creative writing consultant, Sargent digs deep into her own experiences to bring us this visually stunning and empowering graphic novel about friendship, imagination and chronic illness with a troubled young girl at its heart.

Tosh's upbringing feels close to perfect. She lives on a beautiful farm with her loving adoptive parents and life is full of best friends and mischie. But suddenly Tosh is in pain and it won’t go away. She’s afraid of what it means to be hurting so much and no doctor seems to understand. Tosh’s chronic illness threatens to derail everything she loves but she’ll hold on to one thing through all her pain, friendship dramas and struggles at school... her imagination. Tosh’s imaginary island will give her escape, adventure and lead to the truest of all friendships.

This heart-rending graphic novel about discovery, adversity, and the overwhelming healing powers of imagination and stories has been created by Sargent, Joe Brady, deputy editor of The Phoenix comic, and illustrator Leo Marcell. Full of powerful truths, atmospheric writing and important messages about finding both your way in life and your true friends, this is an inspirational story for readers young and old.

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £10.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Clockwork Key

Vashti Hardy and Rebecca Sheerin

Think Indiana Jones with a big serving of steampunk and a delicious helping of archaeology, and you have The Relic Hunters, a fantastic new world-building adventure series from the inventive imagination of bestselling author Vashti Hardy. With action at every turn, an adorable cast of characters, and the fantastic illustrations of Rebecca Sheerin, The Clockwork Key is the first of what promises to thrill rides into the wonders of fantastical technology.

Plucky go-getter Mabel Greystone and her shy and more fearful brother Will are looking forward to an exciting holiday with their aunt Lucy, a famous relic hunter in the land of Marvolia. Using an ancient map and working with their aunt, they are searching for the legendary lost town of Umber, famous for the invention of clockwork, which was mysteriously abandoned hundreds of years ago. The only other clue they have is a strange old key left behind by the last inhabitant of the town, but they have no idea what the key is for. Also on the hunt for Umber is devious Byron Cogsworth, desperate for the glory such an important discovery will bring. Can Mabel, Will and Aunt Lucy find Umber before him... and what secrets will the clockwork key unlock?

Produced in a super readable format, and especially suitable for struggling, reluctant or dyslexic readers, The Clockwork Key is an exhilarating reading experience, full of amazing inventions and intriguing mysteries, and an exciting opener to a brilliant new fantasy series.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Bletchley Riddle

Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin

History, mystery and gripping adventures are blended to perfection in a wartime thriller from Carnegie Medal winner Ruta Sepetys and Newbery Honor winner Steve Sheinkin. Brimming with spies, secrets, ciphers and the exciting intricacies of code-breaking, The Bletchley Riddle stars two siblings caught up in the race to crack the Nazis’ Enigma code and discovering that the enemy is closer than they could ever have imagined.

It’s the summer of 1940 and the world is at war. These days, you don’t know who you can trust or who might be a secret spy. Maths whizz Jakob Novis has been recruited to the secret codebreaking centre at Bletchley Park and is hard at work trying to crack the elusive Enigma cipher. Meanwhile, his younger sister, Lizzie, is busy on an undercover mission of her own... to find their American mother Willa who was reported to have died in a bomb blast. Lizzie is supposed to be boarding a ship in Liverpool to travel across the ocean and live with her strict grandmother in America. But the feisty 14-year-old has other ideas and Jakob – who is bound by the Official Secrets Act – is going to have his hands full cracking codes AND keeping them both out of trouble... and deadly danger.

Set against the rigours and restraints of wartime, The Bletchley Riddle is a delight from start to finish as the two top writers combine their storytelling talents for an all-action adventure featuring real history, thrills galore, brave young heroes, and a high-stakes twisting and turning plot. Youngsters will be on the edge of their seats for this enthralling rollercoaster ride!

(Rock the Boat, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Ultimate Football Heroes 2025

Matt Oldfield, Emily Stead, Seth Burkett and John Murray

Look back at an amazing year in football with Ultimate Football Heroes 2025, a bumper special edition of the ever-popular Ultimate Football Heroes series. These brilliant books feature biographies and life stories of the biggest and best footballers in the world and their incredible journeys to stardom, as well as lots of fascinating football facts.

And now you can relive the goals, games and glories of the 2023-24 season, including titanic three-way battles for the Premier League and Women’s Super League, a rollercoaster Champions League campaign, and all the action from around the biggest European competitions.

Read all about the race for the EPL title, Jude Bellingham’s triumphant first season with Real Madrid, the Invincibles of Bayer Leverkusen, Kylian Mbappé's swansong season with PSG, Emma Hayes’ last season with Super League champions Chelsea and many more. This super edition – with its sparkling cover – is packed with stories of football heroes from across the world, plus stats and quizzes to test your knowledge. The ultimate yearbook for fans of the beautiful game... and bang on goal for all aspiring young players!

(Dino Books, paperback, £8.99)

Age 7 plus:

See Inside The Future

Tom Cheesewright, Jason Solo and Señor Salme

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready to fast forward on a journey of discovery into our future world! Futurologist Tom Cheesewright takes readers on a tour of our world – decades into the future – in a fantastic lift-the-flap book full of fun and learning. Eight scenes show you what wonders might await in our cities, our landscapes, inside our own bodies and, of course, in the great expanse of outer space. Lift the flaps to find out what new things we will be able to do, how new technology will work, and what changes we can expect about the way we live. There will be virtual assistants to answer all our questions and guide us, and all sorts of gear we can put on to let us explore the oceans and the skies... closer than ever before. Gigantic new structures will straddle land and ocean, with soaring elevators that can carry us all the way to space. Engineers will find ways to help people live on Mars or explore the galaxy. Tiny robotic pills will be able to monitor our health from the inside and keep us alive for longer. The Future is a place of great hope and excitement... and it’s closer than you dare to dream! Brought to vivid and colourful life by the bold and richly detailed illustrations of Jason Solo and Señor Salme, this mind-blowing book uses today’s science to imagine tomorrow. The fascinating unfolding of a super-powered future!

(Usborne Publishing, board book, £10.99)

Age 5 plus:

Everything Under the Sun: Quiz Book

Molly Oldfield

If your curious children have a year’s worth of questions they want answered, treat them to this fun and interactive quiz book which features 366 questions... and (thankfully!) all the answers. Youngsters will love quizzing their friends and family and, at the same time, discovering fascinating facts about our world and beyond. This super quiz book is based on Molly Oldfield’s award-winning podcast and brilliant book, Everything Under the Sun. And here’s your starters for the rest of the year... Which animal has the most eyes? (Scallops have 200 eyes!) Why is blue cheese stinky? (Because it’s full of mould!) Why do we have eyebrows? (To protect our eyes and help us express ourselves!) All 366 multiple choice questions are accompanied by intriguing facts and are gorgeously illustrated throughout. Whether you try a question a day, or dip into it whenever you are feeling curious, this is the perfect gift for Christmas, or to simply enjoy and discover all year round!

(Ladybird, paperback, £9.99)

Age 5 plus:

Happy Hills: Knick-Knacks Attacks

Sophy Henn

Brace yourself kids because award-winning author and illustrator Sophy Henn is back with the second crazy, chaotic and totally crackpot new adventure in her hilariously funny full colour graphic novel series. Guaranteed to leave young readers in stitches, the Happy Hills books feature the friendly and not-so-friendly residents of Happy Hills, a place where anything can happen and always does! And in their second outrageous outing, the wacky Happy Hills gang have caught the attention of villainous Knick Knacks. He’s going to swipe, sneak and snatch himself a whole collection of new friends... whether they like it or not! Jam-packed with hilarious stories, this much-loved series is a classic blend of comedy and action with a big helping of heart which is guaranteed to capture the imaginations of every mischief-loving reader!

(Simon & Schuster Children s Books, paperback, £8.99)

Age 5 plus:

First Questions and Answers: Why are there wars?

Katie Daynes, Mairi Mackinnon and Oksana Drachkovska

News of war can make children anxious, concerned and upset so here’s a helpful lift-the-flap book that gently explains some of the important aspects of war. Written by Katie Daynes and Mairi Mackinnon in a clear, approachable style, the book explains how wars come about, how they have changed over time, who is there to help during wartime, what happens when a war is over, and how we can all help to make the world more peaceful. Using carefully chosen examples, and sensitively illustrated by Oksana Drachkovska, Why are there wars? is both informative and reassuring, and there are internet links which suggest positive projects for children, including making origami peace doves. Written with the help of expert advisers and child psychologists, this is a thoughtful book that offers hope for the future.

(Usborne Publishing, board book, £9.99)

Age 4 plus:

Milo’s Hat Trick

Jon Agee

What a magician will do without a rabbit for his hat trick doesn’t ‘bear’ thinking about in a simply delightful picture book from grand master of the absurd Jon Agee. Milo’s Hat Trick is another of this talented author and illustrator’s trademark gloriously mischievous creations featuring an eccentric magic man and Agee’s highly infectious zany and zingy humour. Milo the Magnificent is the world’s least magnificent magician. He can’t even pull a rabbit out of his hat! When theatre manager Mr Popovich gives him one more chance, Milo knows he has no choice... he has to go out and catch a rabbit for his act. Instead, he catches a bear. And the bear promises to help! Will the bear’s help secure Milo’s job... or will it doom him to failure? Brimming with Agee’s wonderfully understated comedy, rich imaginative powers, surprising twists and playful illustrations, this funny, exuberant and clever story is Agee at his entertaining best, and perfect for both older children and their adults!

(Scallywag Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus

Mr Tickle’s Post

Roger Hargreaves

Join the eternally popular and universally loved Mr Men and Little Miss in a fabulous, fun-filled novelty book which sees Mr Tickle’s extraordinarily long arms put to very good use! Featuring real mail to open and enjoy, this delightful book is based on the original stories of Roger Hargreaves’ brilliantly funny illustrated classic children’s series which has been delighting children for generations with charming characters and their funny antics. Here, we find Mr Stamp, the Happyland postman, very busy delivering lots of post to Mr Tickle who has been invited to Nonsenseland to tickle a friend and have fun at the Happyland Fair. Join Mr Tickle as he opens six envelopes to discover a letter from Mr Silly, a map of Nonsenseland, a postcard and recipe from Little Miss Sunshine, a leaflet and vouchers for the Happyland Fair, a photo booth strip of pictures of his friends, and a very special birthday card! With bold, colourful illustrations, lots of favourite Mr Men and Little Miss friends, and the added fun of opening envelopes, this is a gift book well worth writing home about!

(Farshore, hardback, £14.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Midnight Mitzvah

Ruth Horowitz and Jenny Meilihove

A little chipmunk breaks the rules of night-time to help a friend in need in an enchanting retelling of a 2,000-year-old story from the Talmud, the Jewish book of law. Award-winning children’s books author Ruth Horowitz and Israeli illustrator Jenny Meilihove conjure up a magical and moving picture book which explores the real meaning of charity and the importance of giving to others without causing any embarrassment to the receiver. ‘I know it's a mitzvah to help others,’ Hanina said. ‘And it’s also a mitzvah to make sure you don’t embarrass someone.’ Hanina Chipmunk’s favourite thing to do is gather nuts and share them with her hungry friends. But not everyone is thankful for her good deed. When Hanina realises aged Mathilda Squirrel is embarrassed to admit she needs help, she hatches a plan to deliver nuts in secret under the midnight hour. As a daytime animal venturing out at night, Hanina will need all the wits and bravery she has to complete her mitzvah. Horowitz’s gentle story, brought to life by Meilihove’s colourful illustrations, teaches youngsters about generosity, empathy and the power of anonymous charity. And with endnotes including more information about the original tale in the Talmud, the Jewish value of tzedakah (helping those in need) and other similar traditions across different religions, this is a story sure to win the hearts of every reader.

(Barefoot Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Ethel the Penguin

Ursula Dubosarsky and Christopher Nielsen

Meet a totally wild and wonderful penguin in a gloriously exuberant picture book from author Ursula Dubosarsky and illustrator Christopher Nielsen who both live in Sydney. ‘Ethel the Penguin’s in my class, Though she doesn’t sit next to me. Miss Ink likes Ethel to sit by herself. She can be a bit lawless, you see.’ Everyone needs a best friend like Ethel. She’s not afraid of teachers, she's not afraid of heights. In fact, she’s totally wild! Dubosarsky, who was the 2020-2021 Australian Children's Laureate, lets loose her imagination on this rollicking rhyming romp which proves that there is no limit to the fun you can have with a misbehaving penguin. Add on all the colour and character of Nielsen’s illustrations and it’s madcap mischief all the way!

(Allen & Unwin Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)