Twinkly Twinkly Santa’s Sleigh Ride by Sam Taplin and Róisín Hahessy

Journey into Christmas on a sleigh full of festive fun as Santa’s top team at independent children’s book publisher Usborne Publishing flies in with a host of exciting activity books and a treasure chest of inventive gifts.

Age 6 months plus:

Twinkly Twinkly Santa’s Sleigh Ride

Sam Taplin and Róisín Hahessy

Light up Christmas for your little ones with this very special book and its spectacular twinkling surprises! There is so much to enjoy in this illuminated story which celebrates the magic of Santa’s sleigh ride and has a twinkly twinkly surprise at every turn of the page. Spectacular LED lights shed a special glow as we join Santa on Christmas Eve for a rooftop flight that will catch the eye and capture the hearts of the very youngest children. Beginning in Santa’s workshop, we see his elves wrapping the last presents and helping to finish loading the sleigh, then soaring into the sparkling sky with a great big swoooosh! It’s the busiest night of the year for Santa and he must make sure everyone gets their presents! Children – and adults! – will love the twinkly display that lights up as you turn the pages and follow the story in this beautifully designed and clever package. A gorgeous gift and a delightful book that will become a family favourite long after the Christmas season is over!

(Usborne, board book, £12.99)

Age 4 plus:

Magic Painting Advent Calendar

Abigail Wheatley and Nilesh Mistry

Usborne brings the magic of Christmas to life with the sweep of a brush in this luxury Magic Painting Advent Calendar just perfect for the run-up to the big day. All you need for Christmas is the quality, wood-handled brush provided and a jar of water, and hey presto, youngsters can transform 24 miniature story books – one behind each calendar window – into pictures bursting with colour. Count down the days to Christmas by painting enchanting images of elves, stars, Christmas trees, decorations and lots more. Each little book contains four beautifully detailed magic painting images, plus an insert card to stop water from seeping through to the pages below. And as Christmas Day approaches, watch out for images of reindeer, Christmas stockings and of course Santa himself! The perfect way to help young children develop their brush control skills, and to keep little hands busy in the weeks before Christmas.

(Usborne, paperback, £19.99)

Age 6 months plus:

Don’t Tickle the Penguin!

Sam Taplin and Ana Martin Larrañaga

Little ones will be chirping with joy when they get their hands on this fantastically fluffy and fabulously ‘feely’ novelty gift book. There’s a whole host of adorable Antarctic animals just waiting to bark, squawk and snort when you give them a tickle. Tots and toddlers won’t be able to resist pressing the seductive touchy-feely patches to hear the different sounds in this delightful novelty book. And after the seal, albatross and whale have been tickled, there’s a surprise on the last page as they all join together for a hilarious animal and music finale guaranteed to get everyone dancing! With Sam Taplin’s fun narrative and the wonderfully vivid artwork of Ana Martin Larrañaga bringing the creatures to life, expect winter gales of giggles and tons of touchy-feely encores!

(Usborne, board book, £12.99)

Age 6 plus:

Fingerprint activities: Santa’s Workshop

Fiona Watt and Candice Whatmore

Fingers at the ready! Join Santa’s elves in this amazing book that is bursting with fingerprinting ideas. There is lots of space for youngsters to fill so simply take the lid off the inkpad and have some festive fun. The book has seven brightly coloured washable inkpads and is full of Santa’s Workshop pictures to complete with fingerprints, including Santa’s elves busily making toys, gingerbread men and lots of wintry snow scenes. Simple instructions show how to use different fingers to make different shapes to print reindeer, elves, snowmen and lots more. No extra materials are needed to have fun with this brilliant, inspiring festive book… so turn the pages, let your imagination take flight and get creative!

(Usborne, spiral-bound hardback, £9.99)

Age 5 plus:

Sticker Dolly Dressing: Christmas Fairies

Fiona Watt, Antonia Miller and Johanna Furst

Enter a magical world where the Christmas fairies flutter, skip and twirl across the pages in this gorgeous Sticker Dolly Dressing book, one of Usborne Publishing’s best and most popular series. Brimming with fairy fun, stunning costumes and winter scenes to decorate, many of the stickers have an added touch of sparkle and include fabulous accessories to dress and decorate the pages. Add the fairies’ outfits as they decorate and light up a Christmas tree, go skating on a moonlit pond, fly through a snowflake-filled storm, and gather branches covered with bright red holly berries. Children won’t be stuck for something to do with this beautiful fairy-themed activity book and with so many reusable stickers to choose from, this is a Christmas show no young fashionista will want to miss. Hours of hands-on fun guaranteed!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Poppy and Sam’s Christmas Sticker Book

Kate Nolan, Lizzie Walkley and Simon Taylor-Kielty

Join Poppy and Sam for a magical Christmas on Apple Tree Farm with this enchanting sticker book packed full of festive fun. Children will love choosing from over 250 stickers to finish the busy Christmas scenes, as well as spotting the little yellow duck on every page. The Poppy and Sam books, written by the late Stephen Cartwright, have been a family favourite for over 30 years and children’s publisher Usborne has been giving these evergreen stories a bright and colourful makeover. An enchanting, hands-on celebration of the magic of Christmas, and the perfect way for children to get stuck into the festive spirit!

(Usborne, paperback, £5.99)

Age 6 months plus:

Slide and See Christmas

Fiona Watt and Stella Baggott

Babies will love looking at the bright pictures in this delightful Christmas-themed board book and seeing what appears when they move the sliders. Specially designed for very young children, Slide and See Christmas is full of sliding panels, festive themes and Stella Baggott’s vivid artwork. Move the sliders to light up a Christmas tree, find out who’s hiding in a gingerbread house, and watch animals skating on ice. With so much to see, talk about and get hands-on with, this is ideal for sharing with babies and toddlers at Christmas time.

(Usborne board book, £7.99)