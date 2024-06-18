Galápagos Islands: The World’s Living Laboratory by Karen Romano Young and Amy Grimes

Head off to the stunning Galápagos Islands for a down-to-Earth lesson, return to a sinister dictatorship tingling with darkness, danger and mystery, join two comical cowgirls for a fun-filled adventure, treat yourself to a sizzling summertime collection of murder mysteries, and enjoy a VIP access pass to the amazing Kew Botanic Gardens in a super selection of new children’s books.

Age 10 plus:

Galápagos Islands: The World’s Living Laboratory

Karen Romano Young and Amy Grimes

Welcome to the Galápagos Islands, the pristine archipelago in the Pacific Ocean which inspired the groundbreaking work of English naturalist and biologist Charles Darwin, and which have become the new focal point for scientists seeking a more sustainable future for our planet.

Discovering the right balance between humans and nature has become an imperative and now What on Earth publishers, which specialises in the art of telling stories through timelines and aims to encourage readers into a lifelong love of enquiring and discovering, brings youngsters an exciting exploration of how these volcanic islands off the coast of Ecuador can show us how to live in harmony with Earth.

Written by Karen Romano Young, author of Antarctica: The Melting Continent, and lavishly illustrated by Amy Grimes, this beautiful, fact-packed book allows young readers to experience the unique Galápagos Islands in vivid and colourful detail, and learn what they – and the fascinating creatures that live there – can teach us about nature and our planet.

Home to species as diverse as giant tortoises, salt-snorting marine iguanas, and the birds that made Darwin famous, the Galápagos are a living laboratory for scientists working on the most urgent problem of our times. Author, science communicator and polar explorer Young takes to the field, visiting the archipelago to observe its environments first-hand, and interviewing the scientists and the locals who are lighting the way for the rest of the world.

Blending Young’s first-hand experience with easy-to-understand background and context, and all brought to life by Grimes’ artwork which includes fabulous illustrations and maps, this is the perfect introduction to the wonderful world of these exotic islands.

(What on Earth Books, hardback, £15.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Secret of the Blood-Red Key

David Farr and Kristina Kister

Inspired by his own family history which saw his Jewish grandparents escape Germany for England, David Farr, one of the UK’s leading screenwriters and a film and theatre director, plays a blinder with his second breathtaking children’s book set in Krasnia, a sinister dictatorship where children are banned from playing in public and only allowed outdoors for exercise and education.

In this dazzling follow-up to the phenomenal The Book of Stolen Dreams, this master storyteller whisks us back into the lives of sister and brother Rachel and Robert Klein who have defeated the tyrant Malstain and become the heroes of Krasnia, but all is not how it should be. Robert is swept away with his new friends, leaving Rachel alone to take care of her ailing father who is lost without their beloved mother. From nowhere, a boy appears knowing the secrets of the hidden blood-red key that Rachel received in the public library of Brava at the end of their last adventure. She soon discovers that the key is a way into the Hinterland – the land of the dead – and Rachel must promise that, as a new key keeper, she will answer when it calls. And when a young girl, Elsa Spiegel, is illegally smuggled into the Hinterland, Rachel has no choice but to use her key to save Elsa. But her fate is linked to Krasnia, and Rachel must battle to save her home as she knows it.

Once again, Farr brings us a fantastically imagined cast of characters – including two brave lead players, an eccentric family of artist ghosts and a pair of sinister siblings – and all set against a rich, gripping and timeless backdrop.

With the beautiful illustrations of Kristina Kister, and darkness, danger and mystery at every turn, this exhilarating, page-turning story is guaranteed to send a thrill down the spine of all adventure-loving youngsters.

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £8.99)

Age 9 plus:

Cluedle: The Case of the Golden Pomegranate: 50 More Fiendishly Fun Mystery Puzzles

Hartigan Browne

Can you work out Cluedunnit? Grab a pen and team up with world famous private investigator Hartigan Browne to solve a curious case by solving 50 fiendishly fun and code-cracking mystery puzzles. The Case of the Golden Pomegranate is the second Cluedle puzzle book for code-cracking families, skilful young super sleuths, and mystery fans aged nine to ninety-nine. In this new adventure, set sail on the high seas and solve the fun, brain-busting puzzles. The intriguing mystery story is set on a super yacht where detectives need to discover who broke into Alota Vibratto’s safe, how the professor’s milkshake was poisoned, what is hidden in an ancient maze and who has gone overboard! Packed full of codes to crack, evidence to evaluate, clues to unravel and maps to navigate, Cluedle: The Case of the Golden Pomegranate tests verbal reasoning and comprehension, spatial reasoning, co-ordinates, map skills, logic problems, number operations and spotting patterns. Cosy crime puzzling and brain-busting fun for the whole family to enjoy!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

Cowgirls and Dinosaurs: Big Trouble in Little Spittle

Lucie Ebrey

Saddle up and gallop over to a town called Little Spittle for some Wild West fun, fighting and friendships! Author and illustrator Lucie Ebrey sets loose her imagination, and her talents, on a new graphic novel series which puts magic and mayhem into all-action, rip-roaring adventures with a deliciously feminist twist. In the town of Little Spittle, there are cowgirls, dinosaurs and crime-busting adventures! Abigail, who has always dreamed of becoming a sheriff’s deputy, lives on the outskirts of town with her pet dinosaur, Rootbeer. Meanwhile, Clementine, daughter of the sheriff, was born into the life of fighting crime. But when the Bandit Queen gets hold of some strange, dark magic, it’s up to Clem, Abigail and Rootbeer to team up and save their beloved town from bandits, dinomagik and undercover attacks. With comedy capers and fabulous illustrations at every turn, this hilarious tale of two unlikely friends shows how bravery comes in many forms, and how working together makes an unstoppable team. So if your youngsters love crime fighting, cowgirls and lots of fast and furious antics, then this breathless feast of fun – set in a wonderfully wacky Wild West world – is going to be the start of a reading love affair.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £9.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Super Sunny Murder Club

Edited by Serena Patel and Robin Stevens and illustrated by Harry Woodgate

As the school summer holidays draw tantalisingly closer, here’s the perfect book to tuck into your suitcase! After the 2021 success of The Very Merry Murder Club – a wintertime collection of mystery fiction for children edited by Serena Patel and Robin Stevens – the two writers have teamed up again to edit this sizzling sunshine selection of summer-themed crime and mystery short stories. The Super Sunny Murder Club features the work of thirteen of the most popular, exciting and diverse children’s books authors, including Abiola Bello, Annabelle Sami, Benjamin Dean, E.L. Norry, Elle McNicoll, Dominique Valente, Maisie Chan, Nizrana Farook, Patrice Lawrence, Robin Stevens, Roopa Farooki, Serena Patel and Sharna Jackson. With stunning illustrations by Harry Woodgate, these sensational short stories lead you on a journey of foul play and murderously magnificent mysteries featuring sun-thieves, fantastical creatures of the deep, airport mayhem, weddings gone wrong, tropical resort travesties, and a very sticky situation at a berry picking farm. So what are you waiting for... grab your sunnies and your magnifying glass, and get ready for murder and mayhem!

(Farshore, paperback, £8.99)

Age 7 plus:

An Invitation to the Botanic Gardens

Charlotte Guillain and Helen Shoesmith

Grab your very own VIP access pass and explore the incredible Botanic Gardens in all their fascinating colour and detail.

Written by Charlotte Guillain, and produced in consultation with Kew Botanic Gardens, this fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the gardens is the ideal and welcoming doorway to learning about the importance of insects, the impact of climate change, and how plants grow.

Have you ever wondered what goes on at the Botanic Gardens? It's not all planting and pruning. In fact, the team have a planet-saving mission on their hands... and you can help! Step off the path and follow the Garden crew who will show you behind the scenes with your very own access-all-areas invitation. Find out how scientists research plants that can cure diseases, watch workers wading in the waterlily pond, and discover the secrets of seeds. Learn why samples of rare and endangered plants are stored in the Herbarium and leave no leaf unturned in the tropical glasshouse. Discover insect-eating plants, zombie fungus, plants pretending to be pebbles, and so much more.

Packed with Helen Shoesmith’s lush, vibrant and beautiful illustrations, An Invitation to the Botanic Gardens lets children discover more wonderful details each time they return to the gardens. And with three large fold-outs which reveal even more botanical information, this is an invitation that simply can’t be turned down!

(Welbeck Children’s Books, hardback, £16.99)

Age 7:

Dungeon Runners: Hero Trial

Kieran Larwood and Joe Todd-Stanton

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes... and everyone deserves the chance to prove it!

Blue Peter Award-winning author Kieran Larwood and Waterstones Children’s Book Prize winner Joe Todd-Stanton pool their considerable talents on Dungeon Runners, a fully illustrated and action-packed fantasy quest adventure series which is perfect for newly confident readers.

Kit has dreamed of being a Dungeon Runner all his life, although being a gnorf (part gnome, part dwarf) means he’s much smaller than the other competitors. But when a space opens up for a new team in the Dungeon Running League, Kit doesn’t want to miss this chance to try it out! With his new friends Sandy and Thorn, they’re ready to take on anything... mazes, puzzles, monsters, treasure and most of all adventure! Are you ready for the games to begin? Welcome to the Dungeon!

Young readers and action fans will love discovering the world of the Dungeon Runners, a magical land of heroes where bullies are challenged by an unlikely but plucky trio of friends willing to enter a once-in-a-lifetime competition and fight their way to the top.

An uplifting tale of backing the underdog, this super new series is ideal inspiration for children finding their feet in the big, wide world, so what are you waiting for... there’s always space for a new team of heroes at the Dungeon!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Grimwood: Party Animals

Nadia Shireen

You can never be too young, or too old, to enjoy a bit of anarchy! Youngsters (and their parents!) will be grinning, guffawing, snorting and sniggering when they get their hands on the fourth woodland caper in one of the funniest children’s series currently on the market. Grimwood – a sort-of Watership Down with foxes which evokes tears of laughter rather than of sorrow – is the work of author and illustrator Nadia Shireen who has won awards for her picture books and been shortlisted for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize and the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize. Fully illustrated throughout, the books star two fox cub siblings, Ted and Nancy, who love their new life in Grimwood… the forest where anything (riotous!) can happen. They have made a lot of new friends there but now Sharon the Party Crow has lost her mojo! Three parties in one day have proved too much for Grimwood’s favourite raving resident, and it’s up to Ted, Nancy, Willow, and the rest of the gang to help Sharon get her groove back. Teamwork, friendship and, most importantly, dance skills, will all be put to the test as the gang try to get the party started again! Shireen serves up an irresistible blend of glorious gags, hilarious comedy routines, boundless madcap escapades, and a memorable cast of quirky characters which young readers will love following from first page to last, and from book to book. With a side helping of zany, high-energy black and white illustrations, which bring both the animals and the action to life, the Grimwood series has the legs – and the laughs – to run and run.

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 5 plus:

How to be a Genius Kid

Waldo Pancake (aka Jim Smith)

Get super brainy with zero effort thanks to Waldo Pancake (better known to comedy fans as Jim Smith, author and illustrator of all the ‘mega keel’ Barry Loser books).

Smith has his finger firmly on the pulse of what makes kids (and grown-ups!) laugh… the pages of his books positively buzz with energy, madcap antics, and a joyful sense of managed mayhem that is as addictive as it is entertaining.

And he is on top form in this zany and laugh out loud bonkers graphic novel packed with large and small facts, and Smith’s wild and wonderful wit. Why is misspelling stuff a sign of grate intelly-genz? What have the hours in the day got to do with FINGER BONES? Why does rain on a pavement smell so delish? And while you’re in the groove, discover the reason smells help you remember stuff, why numbers are to do with fingers, and how the universe began.

Full of super clever facts, really stupid jokes and free drawing tips, How to be a Genius will make you want to quote from it, repeat the gags, and re-read it again and again. Plus Waldo Pancake shows you how to draw stuff, as well as ‘learning you’ to be the biggest genius ever.

Organised chaos for your fun-lovers and mischief-makers!

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 5 plus:

Bertha and Blink: Rumble in the Jungle

Nicola Colton

Friendship, science and nature prove to be the perfect blend in a fun and informative new series from Irish author and illustrator Nicola Colton. Stars of the show are super-star inventor Bertha the bear and her robot bird Blink whose fun-filled adventures introduce young readers to a sprinkling of science and a nod to nature. When a rumble in the jungle disturbs Bertha’s work, she has to leave her peaceful home and investigate. Bertha doesn’t really want to leave her treehouse as she’s scared of the dark and mysterious wilderness. To help her, she creates Blink... an excitable robo-bird sidekick who can’t wait to explore! How will the unlikely pair cope in the wilderness? Can Blink help her overcome her fear and will they be able to discover the secret behind the strange noises? With bright and lively colour artwork putting all the fun and fascinating bite-size facts into focus, this is the perfect, accessible chapter book series to help build confidence in new readers, and to introduce them to various concepts of science, nature and ingenious inventions!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Call the Puffins: Muffin and the Shipwreck

Cath Howe and Ella Okstad

When a rescue is needed, call in team puffin! Author, teacher and self-confessed puffin enthusiast Cath Howe works her word magic on the third book of a sparkling series starring a stellar group of young puffins. So welcome back to the island of Egg where the puffins are training to join a search and rescue team, and meet Forti, the newest recruit. He’s a bit of a dreamer and the other puffins have their work cut out looking after him! When an old wreck washes up in a storm, the puffins are told to keep away... but Forti cannot resist swimming right up to it for a closer look. But then disaster strikes and Forti's leg gets stuck in the rigging. Can Muffin, Tiny and the other puffins remain unflappable in the face of danger and save the day? Brought to life by the enchanting artwork of illustrator Ella Okstad, this gorgeous series celebrates teamwork, belonging and resilience as the new puffin team get in the swim for their exciting rescue roles. Add on an irresistible helping of fluttery fun and high-flying mischief, and youngsters are in for another perfect puffin fest!

(Welbeck Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 4 plus:

What If My Snot Glowed in the Dark?

John Bottomley and Lee Cosgrove

Who says snot is snot funny? Youngsters will love picking their way through this brilliant over-the-top guide to bodily functions for kids who love to grin (and maybe gag?!) while they’re learning. Written by the top team of John Bottomley – a fan of all things gross who loves to make children laugh – and illustrated by Lee Cosgrove from Merseyside, What If My Snot Glowed in the Dark? is packed full of hilarious and yucky facts about the stuff that comes out of the human body. Everybody pees, poos and pukes, and everyone has icky skin and smells horrible. But have you ever wondered what would happen if your burps could power a hot air balloon? You could burp your way across the country! Or what if your farts smelled like roses? Well, you could grow a fart garden, or start a range of perfumes inspired by your farts. Or what if you never, EVER showered again? (Perish the thought!) Budding young scientists – and fun-lovers – can learn all about why their bodies do icky things as they snort and snigger their way through a veritable vat of blood, earwax, scabs, vomit and sweat. Guaranteed to either blow you away... or make you burp with laughing!

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3:

Natterjack Toad Can't Believe It!

Sean Taylor and Kathryn Durst

A crunch moment awaits a hungry natterjack toad in a tasty new picture book from the dynamic duo of award-winning author Sean Taylor and Toronto-based illustrator Kathryn Durst. Will Natterjack Toad EVER get to eat his cookies, or will he become a SNACK himself? Do you have a favourite snack? One you’ve been thinking about all day and just can’t wait to tuck into? Well, our friend Natterjack Toad has a packet of delicious chocolate-chunk crunchy-munch cookies and he can’t wait to tuck in. So, he gets himself all nice and comfortable, ready to savour every last chocolately bite – he reaches into the packet, he opens his mouth, and then... Natterjack Toad can’t believe it! Every time he tries to eat his cookies, there’s something in the way... a lanky heron, a frisky-whiskered weasel, a scurrying vole – all on the lookout for a (toady) snack themselves. Will he ever be able to eat his cookies in peace? Youngsters will love getting their teeth into Taylor’s riotous read-aloud romp which comes packed with the addictive sense of fun and delightful repetitions that are guaranteed to tickle every child’s funny bone. Add on Durst’s bold, beautiful and busy illustrations, and you have a treat for readers both young and old!

(Walker Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Gloria Goes for Gold

Marina Firth and Annabel Tempest

Get into the swim with a hippo going for gold in a delightful picture book from the top team of author Marina Firth and illustrator Annabel Tempest. As the build-up for the Paris Olympics gains momentum, remind your own budding Olympians about ambition, teamwork, and what it really means to be a winner, with this funny and heartwarming cautionary tale. Gloria the hippo is from a family of synchronised swimmers. They are gifted, graceful, and even groovy, and together they ALWAYS win gold at the Artistic Swimming Championships. But Gloria dreams of a prize she doesn’t have to share so, when the Savannah Games come to town, she decides to find a sport she can win all by herself! After dabbling in sprinting, gymnastics, and swimming, it dawns on Gloria that competing solo is rather lonely. She misses her family, but is it too late for her to fill the Gloria-sized hole in their team? Get ready for Gloria to make a splash as this ambitious hippo learns that winning gold might not be the best prize at all! Brought to life by Tempest’s joyful, energetic and expressive artwork, Gloria Goes for Gold is guaranteed to win top prize with readers young and not-so-young!