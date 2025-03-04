Lady Mabel's Gold, a contemporary crime tale with an historic twist by Wigan author

There probably isn’t a kid in Wigan who doesn’t have some idea who Lady Mabel is.

In my time, my friends and I would sometimes jump on a morning bus from Ashton-in-Makerfield to chase around Haigh Woodland Park with our dogs, leaving only at dusk in fear that the darkness would bring out the infamous grey lady (or white, depending on the version) said to still float through the forest to Mab’s Cross in atonement for the bigamy she committed some seven centuries earlier.

Even the TikTok generation know who she is because nowadays Lady Mabel is taught to local primary school children, their lessons sometimes culminating in a trip to Haigh Hall, where Mabel’s father, Hugh le Norris, built the first house on that site.

Perhaps her memory endures because of the romantic and tragic power of her story. This was a woman who, believing her husband to be dead after a decade away at war, remarried only for him to return unexpectedly and slay his rival. Her story was preserved in the Norris Declaration and Bradshaigh Roll of the 16th and 17th centuries and in the 19th century it was recorded also by Sir Walter Scott in his Tales of the Crusaders.

The front cover of Lady Mabel's Gold, the new crime novel by Wigan author Simon Caldwell

Lady Mabel’s story is so ingrained into Wigan folklore that one doesn’t have to look far to find her. Reminders are there, for example, in Mab’s Cross, the medieval wayside monument to which she has given her name; in Mab’s Cross Primary School on Wigan Lane, and in such places as Lady Mabel’s Wood, and Bradshaigh House.

More visibly, at her tomb in the town centre Wigan Parish Church of All Saints she lies in effigy beside Sir William Bradshaigh, her Crusader husband, in a superb example of a 14th century sepulchre for a couple of high social rank.

In my second novel, Lady Mabel’s Gold, which was published by Gracewing on February 28, I have ventured to tell her story in lengthy and partly fictitious detail in the context of a contemporary crime thriller.

The blurb on the rear cover gives a flavour of the story. It says: “Freelance journalist Jenny Bradshaigh feels she is flogging a dead horse when her story about a raid on a Crusader’s grave is rejected by newspaper editors. But a mysterious murder and a burglary at a second vault thrusts the reporter toward the biggest story of her career as she leads the hunt for a gang of thieves using trafficked children to find the most valuable treasure trove since the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb.”

The author, Simon Caldwell, (far right) with fellow writer William Cash and Bianca Jagger at the launch of his debut novel, The Beast of Bethulia Park

Without spoiling the story, it can be revealed that the burglars are looking for a treasure they believe Sir William brought back as a gift for his wife. In Lady Mabel’s Gold, Jenny is a descendant of Lady Mabel and the raid on the Crusader’s grave takes place at All Saints. The “mysterious murder” also takes place in Wigan, but in the shadow of the Wutchie, the reclaimed slag heap between Aspull and Hindley. There are scenes at Haigh Hall and Trencherfield Mill while the traditional story of Mabel is unpacked and weighed against the theories of revisionist historians.

Lady Mabel’s Gold is a standalone sequel to my 2022 debut novel, The Beast of Bethulia Park, which also features Jenny Bradshaigh, but in pursuit of an NHS serial killer. Some scenes in that book were also set in Wigan and its environs.

Like Jenny, I am by trade a journalist (formerly of this parish). I turned my hand to writing novels in lockdown when, like nearly everyone else, I suddenly found myself with an unusual amount of free time. In 2021 I showed an early draft to William Cash, the journalist and author, who said he thought it merited publication pending more work. Shortly afterwards, I had the good fortune to be reacquainted with Margaret Ashworth, a former colleague at the Daily Mail where she worked for many years as the front page sub-editor. Margaret agreed to edit a highly advanced draft of the book.

Within a month of finishing our work, The Beast was accepted for publication by Gracewing and later launched in London. Among the guests was Bianca Jagger because at the time we were working closely together on exposing human rights violations in her native Nicaragua.

It is fitting that Lady Mabel’s Gold will be launched in Wigan instead of the capital and I am delighted to say that among my guests this time will be Michael Painter. We have known each other since we were infants at St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School in Ashton and were close friends at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School and at St John Rigby College.

We lost touch for several years after Mike married and moved to Herefordshire, where he became a head teacher, and I went off to London. About 18 months ago, he messaged me to say he’d heard about The Beast. He also said he was unwell. I drove down to see him and he explained that he was suffering from some kind of neurological complaint which he was waiting to have diagnosed. Shortly after Margaret had finished editing Lady Mabel’s Gold, Mike contacted me again to say he had Motor Neurone Disease. I immediately felt that I had to dedicate this book to him and it is an honour to do so.

Lady Mabel’s Gold is available from Waterstones in Wigan where I will be signing copies on Saturday March 29. If you are interested in this story and would like to talk to me about it in person, please come along. I’d be delighted to see you.