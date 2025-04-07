Local Literary Star Unveils Third Chapter in Bestselling Saga

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter Seddon has announced the release of Double Up or Quit, the highly anticipated third book in his popular Boomer Crew series. Following the success of The Boomer Crew (2023) and The Joke That Killed (2024), Seddon’s latest offering promises to take readers on another wild ride with the irrepressible trio of Blakey, Finley, and Geoff – three mischievous retirees.

Publishing April 10th, Double Up or Quit sees the Boomer Crew venturing beyond their familiar allotments and pub haunts to the glitzy casinos of Monaco. The story follows the lads as they chase fortune and face a cascade of hilarious mishaps. From trashed cars to romantic woes, the stakes are higher than ever, and fans are eager to see if Johnny Crackers makes it back to Blighty in one piece.

A self-published author, Seddon has carved out a niche with his blend of humour, heart, and gritty, Wigan-inspired northern charm. Reflecting on the journey, he admits in his author’s note that The Joke That Killed tested his resolve, grappling with "Difficult Second Act syndrome." Yet, his pride in overcoming those doubts shines through, and Double Up or Quit is poised to be his most ambitious adventure yet.

Seddon’s connection to his readers remains strong, as evidenced by his call for 5-star Amazon reviews and his active presence on Facebook. “Getting the word out is tough,” he writes, a sentiment that resonates with his grassroots approach to storytelling. With Double Up or Quit now available, the Boomer Crew’s latest escapade is sure to delight loyal fans and newcomers alike, proving that this local literary star has no intention of slowing down.

Peter Seddon

Peter Seddon's bio:

Peter Seddon is a British storyteller renowned for his witty, heartfelt tales that weave humor, nostalgia, and the quirks of everyday life into captivating narratives. With The Boomer Crew series, Seddon shines as a master of character-driven adventures, bringing the irrepressible spirit of his lovable, mischievous retirees to life with charm and authenticity. A self-published gem, his sharp dialogue and knack for blending comedy with poignant moments mark him as a standout voice in contemporary fiction.