Frank Randle, the Wigan-born King of Comedy in British music halls, had already set the trend of wild behaviour long before rock musicians started trashing hotel rooms.

As he toured the country with his show, Randle’s Scandals, he would both entertain his audiences and shock those in positions of power.

On stage, Frank would apologise for any offence caused and jokingly suggest that if anyone was displeased, they could ask for a refund, but good luck actually getting it.

The extraordinary life of this comedic genius, who is now largely forgotten, has been brought back into the limelight by his biographers Philip and David Williams with the publication of The Complete Frank Randle.

Frank Randle in his Old Hiker character

Alongside new material this work is a combination of the writers’ two previously published Randle biographies.

The first, Wired to the Moon, was published to mark the 50th anniversary of his death in 2007. During the many years of research undertaken for the book, the authors used all of the archival information then available for them to develop as full a picture of his life as possible.

Unfortunately, much of the material covering his early career was inaccessible at the time; thus, this crucial stage was only partially covered and remained somewhat incomplete.

Frank and Queenie Randle

This was also the reason, though it was unknown at the time, for the errors covering this period.

Philip and David were eventually able to piece together a more complete picture of Randle’s early career a few years later, when various archives became more accessible, which they used, along with new oral testimonies, to publish in 2011, The Theatrical World of Arthur Twist.

By merging material from both volumes, along with new information, into a single volume, the most comprehensive biography of this legendary comic's life has been achieved.

The Complete Frank Randle delves into the life of the renowned North Country comedian, revealing his distinctive traits such as his penchant for drinking, his occasional outbursts of temper, and his bouts of jealousy.

The Williams brothers' new book about Wigan comedian Frank Randle

It also sheds light on his unwavering determination and ambition that propelled him towards success, despite the obstacles and arduous efforts he faced to establish himself as one of Britain’s finest comedians.

Remarkably, he seemed unfazed by the consequences of his actions, showing little regard for the individuals he may have harmed along the way.

During his peak, Frank Randle was widely recognised as one of the country’s top comedy character performers.

His successful variety show, Randle’s Scandals, attracted packed audiences for more than 10 years, establishing him as a household name.

Furthermore, he gained a significant number of fans through his starring roles in 10 feature films, which he proudly claimed had made him a fortune.

The Complete Frank Randle elaborates on how Randle’s fame was intertwined with notoriety and disgrace.

While some people saw him as crazy, drunken, violent, foul-mouthed, and cunning, others perceived him as a kind, warm-hearted, generous, polite, and articulate "gentleman.”

On stage, he could never have been described as a stand-up comedian, although he did have several tried-and-tested tales in his repertoire.

“I was passing a pub t’other day when a dog ran out and started attacking my leg. I shouted t’landlord, “Hey, can’t tha see, yon dog has just savaged mi leg!” The landlord said, “He can’t bite thee, he’s got no teeth!” I said, “Well, by heck, he’s given me a nasty suck.”

Like most comics, he also had several catchphrases, including “I’ve supped some ale to ‘neet,” “Gerroff mi foot,” “I’ll fettle thee,” and “she’s a hot ‘un.” His stardom was achieved mainly due to his excellent characterisations with The Boatman, Grandpa, and the classic Old Hiker all becoming synonymous with the man himself.

Unfortunately, his off-stage antics are still remembered today, with many of them being grossly exaggerated, although it is fair to say that he heavily relied on Guinness to maintain his status as a star—a star who would occasionally disappear from his own shows; a star who was his own worst enemy; and ultimately, a star whose temper saw him pressing his own self-destruct button.

There is a misconception that his northern sense of humour did not resonate well in the south of England, yet Randle’s Scandals enjoyed immense popularity in the London provinces.

However, during the opening of a Randle show in London’s West End, the metropolitan audience found the act to be too much.

As Frank took to the stage, he appeared to struggle to speak until a liveried footman appeared with elegance, holding a red silk cushion in front of him. On the cushion were Frank’s dentures, which he promptly grabbed and inserted into his mouth, fully regaining his ability to communicate.

Frank would typically end his performance by throwing his false teeth into the audience. He had countless cardboard pairs made in bulk, and people would eagerly seek them out as souvenirs.

Through extensive research spanning several years, the authors have crafted a seminal account of a man who left an indelible mark on British comedy.

Their primary objective was to separate fact from fiction. This book may not necessarily change your opinion of Randle, but it will certainly offer a fascinating glimpse into his life.

The Complete Frank Randle by Philip Martin Williams and David L Williams is due for publication on Monday July 1, with a foreword by Britain's foremost comedy historian, Robert Ross.

The original foreword from Wired to the Moon by actor and Carry On star Jack Douglas and the foreword from The Theatrical World of Arthur Twist by Sir Ken Dodd are also included in the book, as too is the afterword by Sir Ian McKellen.

Book size: 234mm x 156mm (Royal).

Page count: 292. Fully illustrated. ISBN-13: 9781916022539.

Retail price: £16.00.