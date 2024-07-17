The Majorly Awkward BFF Dramas of Lottie Brooks by Katie Kirby

Enjoy the awkwardness of first love with an adorable teen, meet a youngster finding her courage on the football field, discover the silly, strange and totally hilarious world of music and escape to a magical island where anything you imagine comes to life in a super summer selection of new children’s books.

Age 9 plus:

The Majorly Awkward BFF Dramas of Lottie Brooks

Katie Kirby

‘New year, new diary, new multipack of KitKat Chunkys and a new BOYFRIEND!!!! Could life get ANY better?!?!?!’

If the reference to KitKat Chunkys hasn’t already given the game away, welcome back to the gloriously chaotic world of Lottie Brooks as Katie Kirby – an author with her finger firmly on the pulse of girls in those the unique (and notoriously awkward!) ‘tweenage’ years – returns with a laugh-out-loud feast of fun.

The Majorly Awkward BFF Dramas of Lottie Brooks is the sixth book in Kirby’s hilarious and relatable tales of Lottie’s adventures and misadventures... part of a runaway successful series that is being devoured by an army of young readers (many in the ‘reluctant’ category) who lap up the extremely embarrassing antics of the irrepressible schoolgirl.

Kirby, who writes and illustrates this perfectly pitched series, has a natural gift for finding humour in recognisable, everyday challenges, and the mega-funny Lottie Brooks books capture all the giggle-worthy and cringe-inducing essence of this often intensely self-conscious pre and early-teen time of life.

And here is Lottie writing her New Year diary and celebrating that at long last she and Daniel are an official couple and everything seems to be going brilliantly (except for Amber being increasingly mean and jealous, but what’s new there?) Meanwhile, annoying younger brother Toby’s New Year's resolution is to get a dog, and for once Lottie and him see eye to eye.

Before you know it, Pot Noodle, the cockapoo, becomes the newest member of the Brooks family. He’s VERY cute but also not toilet trained AT ALL. Lottie soon finds having a new boyfriend and a new dog means she has little time for anyone else, leaving her best friends pretty upset. How is Lottie meant to keep everybody happy and stop Pot Noodle from pooing on the carpet?! And will she be forced to choose between her BFFs and her new boyfriend?

Youngsters will love meeting up again with Lottie as she navigates the pitfalls and perils of growing up in this fantastically funny and yet wonderfully life-affirming new chapter of her madcap journey through first love, troublesome friends, trying family members, pre-teen politics, and a seemingly endless series of embarrassing moments.

Guaranteed to have young teens giggling, gasping and cringing all the way through the school term!

(Puffin, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

Back of the Net

Eve Ainsworth and Luna Valentine

A young footballer who finds the courage to take to the field, despite her fears of being bullied, has a starring role in this heartwarming and uplifting new book from award-winning author Eve Ainsworth who often puts soccer at the heart of her stories.

Ainsworth, an award-winning and Carnegie Medal-nominated author, has used the exciting history of Lancashire’s real-life Dick, Kerr Ladies FC – the team of ordinary factory girls from Preston who made footballing history during the First World War – in her creative books and this sensitively told, contemporary tale about a girl who suffers from psoriasis, a painful and itchy skin condition, once again looks to female footballers as her inspiration.

Eva’s football skills make her stand out while playing at break-time at school, so her friends can’t understand why she’s reluctant to join them in playing for their local team, the Lightmoor Lionesses. Horribly bullied at her last school due to her psoriasis, Eva is terrified that the same thing will happen again if her new friends find out. Her instinct is to hide away, but can she find the courage to take to the field and play the game she loves?

Published in Barrington Stoke’s dyslexia-friendly format, the story of Eva’s battle to overcome her fears is brought to life by Luna Valentine’s lively illustrations, and will certainly score a winning goal with football fans and any youngsters facing their own challenges with psoriasis, anxiety and lack of confidence.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Make Some Noise

The Horne Section

Did you know that music releases endorphins? Endorphins make cows relax more and make more milk, so... music = milkshakes!

Welcome to the silly, strange and totally hilarious world of music alongside The Horne section, a comedy musical band led by comedian and frontman Alex Horne, creator and host of the hit Bafta-winning TV series Taskmaster.

Garnering their musical knowledge and their talent for making audiences laugh, the Horne Section – who also have their own critically acclaimed ‘musical sitcom’ on Channel 4 – bring youngsters this mind-blowing guide to all things music.

Packed with bizarre tales, absurd history, and unbelievable facts, this this cornucopia of musical oddments and oddities can help anyone become a sound-making sensation. Find answers to those all-important questions, such as do I need to be able to read music to play music, why is cabbage the key to musical genius, which is the fartiest of all the instruments, and how can you write your own catchy song? Best of all, you can discover which song has the funniest lyrics of all time. Band leader Alex Horne has also added some special tasks throughout the book, ensuring that readers will be making their own music in no time at all (and that’s without even leaving the house!)

Everything you need to know to be a music genius!

(Puffin, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

Three Cheers for the River School

Sabine Adeyinka

Return to the joys of lovely, lively schoolgirl Jummy’s mystery-filled adventures at the amazing River School in the third book of a sparkling middle grade fiction debut from Sabine Adeyinka who was born in England to a Nigerian father and Jamaican mother, and grew up in Nigeria. Using her own exciting experiences of her memorable time in boarding school, Adeyinka brings youngsters vibrant and resonant stories that explore issues of justice, class and poverty. Jummy was overjoyed when she won a place at the illustrious River School, the finest girls’ boarding school in southern Nigeria. Situated by the Shine-Shine River, the school is everything Jummy dreamt of, with friendly girls, midnight feasts and sporting prizes. Now Jummy is looking forward to playing football, only to discover that the new head is banning it! Instead, the girls must host an inter-school music competition which the rival boys’school is likely to win. With River School pride at stake, Jummy and her team must come up with a new game plan... and fast. Discovered through publisher Chicken House Books’ open submissions, Adeyinka delivers a glorious mix of boarding school dramas in vibrant 1990s Nigeria and intriguing mysteries with both heart and hope. With the stunning, colourful backdrop and an inspirational and irrepressible heroine, Jummy’s adventures at the River School can’t help but enchant readers both young and old.

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Race to Imagination Island

Mel Taylor-Bessent and Alessandro D’Urso

Head off to a magical island where anything you imagine comes to life! Mel Taylor-Bessent, author of the much-loved The Christmas Carrolls, sets her creative powers loose on the first book of a thrilling new illustrated and collectable fantasy action adventure series. With friendship, humour, incredible world-building, and a colourful cast of characters who must complete a series of challenges to win a very special Race, there is fun all the way on this wild and wacky ride to Imagination Island.

Observers, dreamers, inventors, explorers! The time has come for four children to be crowned the new Protectors of Imagination Island. Children all over the world scour the globe in search of lightstreams (portals) to the magical island where anything they imagine comes to life. To become a Protector, they must compete in teams and complete a series of challenges to prove they have what it takes. Dreamy 10-year-old Luca is afraid of everything, not least the lightstream he stumbles into by accident. Imagination Island is everything that he’s terrified of. But there’s no way out. So he hits on a plan. Work out how to come LAST, and get sent home. That’s what he really wants... isn’t it?

Hold on tight and get ready to meet a skateboard train, a spinning map room, magical storms, a neon jungle, a rap battle and a sword-wielding sloth as imaginations run riot in Taylor-Bessent’s brilliantly inventive adventure brought to vivid life by Alessandro D’Urso’s vibrant illustrations.

Don’t stop reading until the race is won!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Otto The Top Dog

Catherine Rayner

If cute canines pluck at your heartstrings, then indulge your senses in this enchanting dog-fest picture book from CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal winner Catherine Rayner. Based on author and artist Rayner’s own pet dachshund called Otto and filled with the magic of her luminous, richly expressive and painterly illustrations, this enchanting story starring a sausage dog who just can’t say No will have readers oohing and aahing from first page to last. Meet Otto. He loves a lot of things – bone-shaped treats, sniffing and daily walks – but nothing more than his beloved basket, and he’s more than happy to share! But after Otto invites one of his friends to share his comfy basket, word quickly spreads around the neighbourhood. Soon he’s sharing his cosy bed with all the dogs in the area, and even taking in the local strays! Before he knows it, everyone is having the best sleep in his beloved basket... everyone but Otto! Will Otto ever get his basket back to himself? And will he still like it if he does? With a delightfully funny tale about kindness, sharing, and learning to be confident (plus a gentle reminder that while it’s fun to share, sometimes too much of a good thing isn’t so great!), Otto The Top Dog is ideal for reading aloud, perusing the gallery of gorgeous dogs... and gifting to dog lovers young and old.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardcover, £12.99)

Age 5 plus:

Watts & Whiskerton: Buried Bones and Troublesome Treasure

Meg McLaren

The best things come in threes... and this adorable cat-and-dog detective duo are the shining stars of a mystery and mischief-filled new trilogy from Waterstones Children’s Book Prize-shortlisted author and illustrator Meg McLaren. Highly illustrated throughout in child-friendly tones of red and grey, the adventures of Watts & Whiskerton are doggedly delightful and purr-fectly fun for emerging young readers. Watts doesn’t think he’s got what it takes to be a great detective like his parents. So when they jet off on their next case, he decides to take a holiday at Whiskerton Manor instead. But there, Watts befriends Pearl Whiskerton, a curious cat with a nose for mysteries, who persuades him to help her investigate a series of strange goings on at the manor. Who has been upending the precious rose bushes? And where did the amazing dinosaur bones dug up on the grounds come from? It looks like the two things might be connected. But can this dog and cat detective duo solve the mystery? With comic-style illustrations and a story bursting with sleuthing and skulduggery, Watts and Whiskerton’s adventures are guaranteed to steal every reader’s heart!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Astrid and the Space Cadets: Race from Planet Peril!

Alex T. Smith

Blast off on the second thrilling adventure with the supersonic Space Cadets! It’s another mission seemingly impossible for Astrid Atomic and her pals, Beryl, Professor Quackers and Zoink, in a new space outing with much-loved author and illustrator Alex T. Smith. This fast-paced, out-of-this-world, early reader series, which takes youngsters on wild, fun-filled journeys through the Milky Way, is filled with Smith’s bold, funny and quirky illustrations.

Astrid Atomic is a six-year-old human girl but unlike other six-year-olds who go to bed to sleep, Astrid gets up again when the lights are off, the coast is clear and she hears the Space Cadet siren, puts on her Astrid uniform and blasts off on board the spaceship Stardust. And in this new adventure, Astrid and her Space Cadet best friends have been given an important mission from the Chief... to retrieve the special trophy for the Supersonic Saturn Race. Tonight they will have to fly under boiling hot lava waterfalls, zoom through fields of flaming flowers, and sneak past a big, toothy, scary space monster! But things go from bad to worse when they realise that the naughty Dr Boris Uranus is on their tail. Will they get to the trophy before time runs out?

The perfect series for kids who love all-action adventures and are ready to read by themselves.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 4 plus:

Lighthouse and the Little Boat

Katie Frawley and Ben Mantle

There won’t be a dry eye in the house when parent-readers turn the last page of this beautiful, allegorical picture book about a wise lighthouse guiding a young boat through the turbulent waters of life. A sweet, tender, and touching tale, Lighthouse and the Little Boat is a subtle take on parenting and growing up, and was created by children’s author Katie Frawley, and illustrator and animator Ben Mantle. Once, there was a lighthouse. She stood proud and steady, strong and bright. In fair weather and in foul, she towered over the waters and guided ships to safe harbour. The lighthouse stands by the sea and keeps everything in her sight safe and sound. And when a little boat named Brightness appears in her harbour, Lighthouse offers to watch out for her. But, as Brightness becomes more confident and daring, she sails further out than Lighthouse can see. When a big storm hits, will Lighthouse be able to protect Brightness? Frawley’s delightful story shines a light on the natural energy and exuberance of youth and the tempering warmth, love and caution of a parent. Brought to glorious life by Mantle’s charming artwork, which is filled with colourful, nautical shades and highlights the fast-changing moods of the sea, this gorgeous book is one to love and treasure.

(Quill Tree Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Billie’s Buzz

Alison Brown

Six legs, four wings, no limits... bees are amazing and without them, we wouldn’t have so many fabulous flowers! There’s a real buzz around a gorgeous new, honey-flavoured picture book from author, illustrator and Queen of Cute, Alison Brown. Meet Billie, a bee with BIG ambition! When the Festival of Talents comes to town, Billie is determined to show off her skills. She’s intelligent! She’s cute! She’s agile! But Billie’s new human friend has a bit of advice... don’t use your wings because some people are funny about bees. Can Billie share her talents without revealing her true identity? Young readers will be making a beeline for this delightfully funny celebration of bees, and reminders about the importance of bee-ing your true self. With its fun-filled introduction to the superstars of the insect world – including some fascinating, bonus bee facts – and Brown’s warm and wonderful illustrations, this is the perfect book for young children who are nervous of bees or learning about their unique importance in the natural world.

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Dig, Dig, Dinosaur

Anjali Goswami and Maggie Li

Take your little dinosaur fans on an exciting fossil-hunting adventure in the pages of an intriguing peep-through picture book from Professor Anjali Goswami, Research Leader at the Natural History Museum in London, and Maggie Li, an illustrator with a passion for the natural world. After leading expeditions searching for fossils all over the world, dinosaur expert Goswami loves inspiring people to explore, study and protect nature, and hopes that everyone will get out and get their hands dirty while learning more about the planet. Join three little explorers searching for dinosaurs. Can they find something REALLY BIG? In Dig, Dig, Dinosaur, little ones will enjoy peering through the pages to find all kinds of fossils, discover which dinosaur they came from, and then uncover a final, HUGE surprise with an amazing fold-out ending featuring a giant diplodocus! With bones, horns, claws and jaws on every page, and Li’s rich and colourful artwork bringing the action to life, this is a dino delight for your own little fossil hunters!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Godfrey is a Frog

Alex Latimer

Ribbit, ribbit, ribbit! Little ones will be jumping for joy when they get to grips with this delightful picture book charting the ups and downs of a frog’s life cycle. There’s no shortage of leaps and laughs in this warm and affirming story about self-acceptance from talented writer and illustrator Alex Latimer who is based in Cape Town, South Africa. Godfrey used to be an egg, then he was a tadpole. Now, Godfrey is a frog. He changed quickly and it was all very exciting. He’s waiting for the next change... but it seems there isn’t one. Is this it? Godfrey thinks. It's not very exciting. Bear has wonderful claws, Deer has impressive antlers, Heron has majestic wings. Godfrey buries himself in the mud and hides away from the world. He doesn't want to be just a boring old frog. Can Brinley the minnow, Radcliffe the snail, and Penelope the shrimp convince Godfrey that a frog is a pretty special thing to be? With a gallery of creative and characterful illustrations, a witty narrative featuring a cast of colourful creatures, and brimming with Latimer’s classic deadpan humour, this playful and informative picture book is a reminder that friendship is one of life’s most important building blocks.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Bea’s Bad Day: A Big Bright Feelings Book

Tom Percival

Be open, be honest, be you! That’s the message that speaks loud, clear (and without being preachy!) in the eighth book of author and illustrator Tom Percival’s hugely popular Big Bright Feelings series for little people. This beautifully emotive and resonant series is a great starting point for discussions about mental and emotional health, positive self-image, building self-confidence and managing feelings... and ideal for gentle bedtime reading. In this eighth book in the series, a reassuring and funny story about dealing with disappointment, we meet Bea who just can’t wait for her birthday. There are only three days to go, and everything is going to be perfect! But then snow begins to block the roads and everything begins to go wrong. With no party, no cards, and maybe even no cake, can Bea find a way to be OK... even in the middle of a really bad day? With its comforting story and gallery of bold and emotive illustrations, Bea’s Bad Day is the ideal springboard for talking to children about setting expectations and finding balance amidst disappointment. Also available in the Big Bright Feelings series, which has won the hearts of adults and children alike, are Ruby’s Worry, Perfectly Norman, Ravi’s Roar, Meesha Makes Friends, Tilda Tries Again, Milo’s Monster and Finn’s Little Fibs.

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)