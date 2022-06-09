Crime at The Old Courts will be held from 11am to 6pm on Saturday, with ex-copper and ex-journalist Paul Finch and Malcolm Hollingdrake among the authors taking part.

The event will start with a book signing followed by talks with each novelist throughout the day.

M.W.Craven

It is being held to celebrate the publication of MW Craven’s The Botanist and the best authors of British crime and thriller books will be joining him to talk at the event, including RC Bridgestock, Paul Finch, Malcolm Hollingdrake and Caroline England.

On reading Craven’s latest creation, in his author’s quote, Mr Finch said: “Another classy thriller from the king of Cumbrian crime.”

Advance tickets are £15 and a ticket with a hardback copy of The Botanist cost £30 (books are to be collected on day of event).

M.W.Craven's new release with author quote by Paul Finch.

Author Paul Finch, from Standish, with his new book, Never Seen Again.