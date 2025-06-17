Words Can Fly by Donna Ashworth and Eirinn McGuinness

Cuddle up close and discover comfort, warmth and reassurance with a stunning book of uplifting poems, discover the magical world that lies beneath your feet, enjoy a new graphic novel series which blends storytelling and puzzling, and meet the hidden heroes of science in a super summertime selection of children’s books.

Age 7 plus:

Words Can Fly

Donna Ashworth and Eirinn McGuinness

‘No matter your fear, no matter your worry, reading this book will calm your hurry and remind you that magic’s around you right now, settle down, get comfy, I’ll show you how…’

Find comfort, warmth and reassurance with this glorious book of mindful and uplifting poems for children from bestselling author Donna Ashworth who wholeheartedly believes in the power of poetry to better everyone’s mental health and clear space within our minds.

Words Can Fly – billed as a toolkit for the heart and mind – aims to serve as a compassionate guide through the journey of childhood and with the stunning illustrations of Eirinn McGuinness on every page, and a luxurious cloth cover adorned with gold foil, this dazzling book is the perfect gift for any parent to share with their child.

Each poem explores what is most important in young lives – family, friendships, school and the world around us – and encourages a growth mindset that fosters empathy and builds resilience. Through the heartfelt verses, children are inspired to celebrate their unique identities, embrace curiosity, connect and share ideas with their family, and discover the transformative power of kindness and compassion.

As Ashworth herself notes, ‘poetry is permission to feel everything we as humans are absolutely supposed to, knowing we are not alone, never alone. Poetry is not folly for the fancy; it is using words to shift perspectives, heal wounds and let in light again.’

A wise and timeless addition to any young reader's bookshelf, Words Can Fly is a treasure trove of verse that will be cherished, revisited and shared for years to come.

(Templar Books, hardback, £16.99)

Age 12 plus:

Letters from Wonderland: A Guide to the Secret World Around You

Josie George

‘I am a little strange, but warm like porridge and sunshine. I grow things and find treasures. I know the names of the birds and the trees. My body and my mind work differently to most. I am full of surprises. Will you join me?’

Here’s a book that lets readers into a dazzling and delightful secret… in the cracks between the pavements, in overgrown gardens and down amongst the weeds, there’s a magical world just waiting to be discovered!

Follow the trail, see the world with new eyes and find the confidence to forge your own path with Letters from Wonderland… a unique book that is part mystery, part guide, and part manifesto for hope. Written by Josie George – author of the acclaimed memoir A Still Life, a well-being influencer and a regular columnist for the Guardian Country Diary – this collection of sumptuously illustrated letters leads readers on a journey into the magical, mindful and mysterious places that exist in neglected urban spaces, upturned flower pots and the deepest, darkest corners of nature.

Becky Thorns, an illustrator based in Cornwall, provides the beautifully detailed artwork as the collection of letters take us on a journey of discovery into witchy, wonderful Wonderland which exists outside of stories and which is waiting for you… and needs you.

If where you live feels grey and boring, if you’ve ever felt different or alone, doubted yourself or wondered if you really matter, if you’ve found yourself feeling sad that magic isn’t ‘real’ or longed to feel like someone special in a real story, this book is perfect restoring breath of fresh air.

(Faber Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Pandora in Puzzlevale: The Secret Town

Paul Duffield, Siobhan McKenna and Poqu

If you have a yearning for an addictively intriguing and brain-bending comic book full of puzzles and adventure, look no further than this new graphic novel series which features an exciting interactive blend of storytelling and puzzling. The creation of Paul Duffield, Siobhan McKenna and Poqu, and straight from the pages of The Phoenix comic, the star of the series is mystery-mad Pandora who enters the strange and mysterious town of Puzzlevale after losing her parents at a petrol station and will need to solve riddles, puzzles and brain-bending clues to be reunited with them. With the help of the residents of Puzzlevale and Detective Crow, Pandora will unearth the truth. But to do this she needs YOU to become part of the story and assist her in discovering what is hidden. With its groundbreaking example of interactive storytelling, all the magic of a Studio Ghibli film, stunning artwork, and puzzles to keep eager eyes occupied, Pandora’s adventures are guaranteed to keep youngsters glues to every page!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £10.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Hidden Heroes of Science

Peter Gallivan, Robbie Cathro and The Royal Institution

Scientific knowledge is full of trailblazers who made some of the world’s most important discoveries… think Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton and Marie Curie. But now it’s time to meet the lesser-known, unnamed heroes who contributed to some of the miraculous things we find all around us but have been missing from the spotlight. If you ever find yourself curious about who created the science behind some of our most impressive structures or wonder who it was that invented the equipment you find in your classroom, you need wonder no more. This groundbreaking book covers all the lost names connected to the most important scientific discoveries and it’s thanks to the boffins at The Royal Institution – world leaders in science – who have partnered DK books on this fascinating project. Find out who created coding and how on earth the Egyptian Pyramids were built so long ago and yet still look brand new. With an exciting introduction to lesser-known scientific figures such as Maria Merian, Gregor Mendel and Percy Julian, inspirational stories from pioneering scientists who faced adversity, and background on the unsung innovators who paved the way for modern advancements, this is fun and learning all the way.

(DK Children, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Supa Nova

Chanté Timothy

Put some colour, fun, dynamism and oh yes, whisper it, a bit of scientific knowledge, into your youngsters’ reading with this new graphic novel series from a rising star in children’s books. Chanté Timothy, an illustrator who loves experimenting with movement, vibrant colour, character design and storytelling, brings us Supa Nova, a young Black girl who is bold, got brains, and is soaring high with her fun-filled adventures. Meet Nova! She’s a scientist. Some people say she’s a genius. Some people even call her Supa Nova… get it? Like a supernova. Basically she’s a huge star, exploding right at you with her adventures. When Nova invents a plastic-eating monster, she thinks she has solved the world’s pollution problem. What she doesn’t expect is to see is Chomp, her monster, rampaging through the city and eating everything in sight. Can Nova find a way to save the day, will the world’s plastic problem ever be under control, and can she keep her big sister Cassi out of her secret lab? It will take a genius to figure it out! Zinging with colour, fizzing with energy, and full of invention and creativity, the adventures and antics of Super Nova are set to make for an explosive series!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £8.99)

Age 4 plus:

Punch! A Story about Kindness

Michael Hall

When Badger hurts his friends, do they hurt him back… or do they do something completely unexpected? Creator of numerous acclaimed picture books, American author and illustrator Michael Hall delivers a funny, clever and emotionally powerful lesson for little ones in this terrific tale of a troubled little Badger who turns to bullying.

Badger, Frog, Moose, Elephant, and Bear are best friends. But when Badger experiences a personal loss and his emotions are too big to contain, he goes looking for trouble and takes his sadness out on his friends. He trips Frog, shoves Moose, kicks Elephant, and pokes Bear with a shovel. So Bear gathers the others, and they come up with a plan to teach Badger a lesson. Only that lesson is not what Badger – or readers – expect. In fact, Badger’s friends treat Badger with kindness, offering him what he needs the most to soothe his raw emotions… a surprising turn of events that Badger takes to heart when Bear needs a little comfort in return.

In a world where it's easy to punch back, Badger's friends choose to patch things up and teach him an unforgettable lesson about empathy, kindness, and forgiveness. Illustrated in Hall’s signature cut-paper collages, Punch! is packed with inventive wordplay, rhythm, repetition, homonyms, suspense and action… and is ideal for little ones navigating their own big emotions!

(Greenwillow Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 4 plus:

The Bear Out There

Jess Hannigan

Knock, knock! Before you can even ask who’s there, you need to know that there’s a BEAR OUT THERE! Canadian illustrator and author Jess Hannigan has lots of scary fun with a brilliant picture book full of her bold graphic artwork and a story that is an absolute scream. Enjoy the tension, don’t scream, but be aware that there’s something scary out in the forest. Fortunately you’re in good hands in this delightful fairy tale twist from the multi-tasking Hannigan, author of the wryly silly debut picture book Spider in the Well. Just make sure you keep a cool head, and watch out for any intruders. You’re lucky to be safe in this cabin in the woods, with a host who is level-headed, trustworthy, and smart about bear safety. There’s certainly no need to worry about any dark shadows or sneaky schemes in this book…RIGHT? With a wildly wonderful and brazen tale that’s not too silly, not too scary, but just right, and a reassuring final discovery that will have little ones giggling, this is another picture book winner from an exciting new talent.

(Quill Tree Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Follow the Swallow

Julia Donaldson and Thomas Docherty

The seasons might change… but friendships stay strong and true! Multi-award-winning author Julia Donaldson’s classic picture book story about the friendship between a swallow and a blackbird makes a welcome return in this new edition with the stunning and brightly coloured illustrations of award-winning artist Thomas Docherty. Chack the blackbird and Apollo the swallow are friends. But when Apollo tells Chack that he will soon be flying to Africa, Chack doesn’t believe him. And when Chack tells Apollo that the blossom on his favourite tree will one day turn into orange berries, Apollo doesn't believe him either! But as the seasons change and autumn arrives, Chack and Apollo are both in for a big surprise! Little ones will love joining Chack and Apollo on a round-the-world adventure meeting a host of other creatures in this delightfully funny story. With a cast of birds, dolphins, camels and crocodiles, an adventure brimming with heat and humour, this beautiful book is destined to fly off the shelves!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Kerfuffle Bird

Helen Docherty and Gwen Millward

Meet the Hushling family... they’re quiet, ever so polite and prefer to keep their feelings tightly shut away. They all seem happy with this arrangement… well, all except Maeve who secretly longs to let some of her Big Feelings out! Will the arrival of a VERY noisy bird change everything for the Hushlings or will silence reign once more? Bestselling author and illustrator duo, Helen Docherty and Gwen Millward, raise the roof and the tempo with this joyful and fun-filled story about self-expression which will have youngsters giggling and guffawing at the frantic antics of the adorably chaotic Kerfuffle Bird. When the noisy Kerfuffle Bird hatches in Hushville, it shatters the peace of their quiet community, but Maeve is overjoyed to have someone to whoop and shriek with. And when Kerfuffle Bird’s squawking and flapping, warbling and wild jigs become too much for the Hushlings, they discover the importance of expressing their feelings. Millward’s wildly energetic illustrations are the perfect match for Docherty’s riotously funny, rhyming story about introversion and extroversion, and how to strike a healthy balance between expressing yourself and taking time out to rest and recharge. Guaranteed to win the hearts of readers young and old, quiet… and not so quiet!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Rock Family Band

Robert Tregoning and Laura Brenlla

Get ready to rock with a family that likes to make a CRASH wherever they go… but spare a thought for youngest member Sam who much prefers to live a quiet life! Award-winning author Robert Tregoning teams up with star illustrator Laura Brenlla on this loud and lovely picture book story about accepting your family for who they are… despite your differences. Meet the Rocks... Dad is a rock guitarist, Pops is the singer, Liv is the drummer, and Bo is keyboardist and writes the lyrics. Oh, and Nan and the dog are in the band too. It’s a household of big shoes, big hair, and GLAM ROCK. Except for youngest child, Sam. Sam is a flautist who likes peace, quiet and classical music. He doesn't feel like he fits in and he’s dreading his end-of-year school recital. Can he trust his family to sit and listen? But when stage fright hits, maybe Sam’s rocking, grooving, clanging family might be just what he needs. Tregoning, winner of the Indie Book Awards 2024, celebrates individuality, the joys and comforts of family bonds and the importance of accepting difference in this exuberant story which springs to glorious life through Brenlla’s gallery of colourful, vibrant and high-octane illustrations. A musical masterpiece!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Weather Tots: Sunny Starts School and Breezy’s Beach Day

Caroline Crowe and Nia Gould

Rain or shine they’re here to play, what will the weather tots do today? Say hello to the Weather Tots, the lovable stars of a new series of picture books about a charismatic group of young weather characters who are discovering their incredible powers through fun-filled and informative adventures. Written by Caroline Crowe and illustrated by Nina Gould, Weather Tots is the perfect series to intrigue young children to the different types of weather.

First to shine is Sunny who has a rocky start to her first day at Weather School. She’s desperate to impress her classmates but – from melting Frosty’s frozen yoghurt to ruining Mizzle and Drizzle’s games by drying up the puddles in the playground – everything keeps going wrong. Will she get her chance to shine? And in Breezy’s Beach Day, the Weather Tots learn all about wind during their day at the beach! All the class are excited… except for Breezy. He accidentally blows over Sunny’s sandcastle and sprays sand into the sandwiches. But when it's time for a class trip on a sailing boat, can Breezy make it up to his friends?

The Weather Tots don’t always realise the strength of their powers but their wise teacher, Professor Cloud, is always on hand to guide them. Set in a school environment, the stories and characters are highly relatable for young children and each, book includes a make-and-do activity at the end, linked with the story, and a weather fact from Professor Cloud. A series that’s forecast to be an all-weathers winner!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99 each)