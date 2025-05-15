Carers wellbeing event at Leigh Miners Welfare Institute

Everyone is welcome.

A special Carers Wellbeing Event is set to take place on Tuesday, June 11 from 10am to 2pm at the Leigh Miners Welfare Institute, offering a free and relaxing day for carers of all ages.

Hosted by Home Instead Leigh and partners, the event aims to support those who dedicate their time to caring for loved ones. With stalls, refreshments, raffles, expert advice, and social spaces, it provides a chance for carers to unwind, gather information, and connect with others who understand the challenges they face.

Highlights of the day include talks from subject experts, gaming activities, music, and access to a range of support resources. It’s a welcoming space where carers can take a well-deserved break and feel valued for the incredible work they do.

For more information, contact 01942 877294 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk.