Carers wellbeing event at Leigh Miners Welfare Institute

By Home Instead Leigh
Contributor
Published 15th May 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 13:08 BST
Everyone is welcome.

A special Carers Wellbeing Event is set to take place on Tuesday, June 11 from 10am to 2pm at the Leigh Miners Welfare Institute, offering a free and relaxing day for carers of all ages.

Most Popular

Hosted by Home Instead Leigh and partners, the event aims to support those who dedicate their time to caring for loved ones. With stalls, refreshments, raffles, expert advice, and social spaces, it provides a chance for carers to unwind, gather information, and connect with others who understand the challenges they face.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Highlights of the day include talks from subject experts, gaming activities, music, and access to a range of support resources. It’s a welcoming space where carers can take a well-deserved break and feel valued for the incredible work they do.

For more information, contact 01942 877294 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice