Carers Wellbeing Event at Leigh Miners Welfare Institute

Home Instead Leigh is hosting a Carer Wellbeing event on Wednesday 11th June at Leigh Miners Welfare Institute 10am- 2pm , to celebrate and connect the various organisations in the area to help support unpaid and paid carers.

Highlights of the day include talks from subject experts, gaming activities, music, and access to a range of support resources. Its a welcoming space where carers can take a well deserved break and feel valued for the incredible work they do.

The aim is to support those who dedicate their time in caring for loved ones. With stalls, refreshments, raffles, expert advice and social spaces.