Centre manager of Spinning Gate gets her walking boots on to complete the Wigan and Leigh Hospice Midnight Walk

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate, completed the 5 mile walk of Wigan along with 130 others on Friday 13 June to raise much needed funds for Wigan & Leigh Hospice.

The sponsored walk started and ended at the Wigan Warriors Fan Zone at Robin Park Arena which was lit up with a sea of purple: as the midnight walkers dressed in the brand colour of Wigan & Leigh Hospice. The walkers joined together to light up the streets of Wigan with their glow sticks and excitement as passers by cheered them on throughout the route!

Wigan & Leigh Hospice has to raise £12,000 every day of the year, just to keep its services running. The midnight walk is one of many events the fundraising team at the hospice organise in order to raise vital funds.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said:

"It was such a fantastic evening with a super atmosphere, all the hospice team along with the walkers ensured that everyone had lots of fun, giggles & memories as they chatted continually along the route.

Many thanks to everyone who has sponsored me, it really does mean the world.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice provides wonderful care and support, not only for the individual in their care, but for their families too.

I will never forget what Wigan & Leigh Hospice did for my late uncle Brian Cullen who passed away at the hospice aged 51 and for what the hospice did for my family too. Completing this midnight walk and fundraising to help support the hospice is the very least I can do to say thank you to them all.”

Donations are still invited for the walk, with every single penny making a difference, please donate via Karen’s just giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/karen-cox-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015&fbclid=IwY2xjawLHUttleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETBDUXJiMEZWVFNQS3c2Y2ZuAR7GDLhR3tb4XKmZKwbacXvGmwmxcMZgNddEIUXnIEb1w1lSqac1wgFTFIf4cA_aem_NeI5mpMd0h4xgWfb0Tp_Hg

Clare Cook, Director of Business Development at Wigan & Leigh Hospice said: “It was wonderful to have Karen taking part in the Midnight Walk, in memory of her Uncle Brian. Without the support of the local community, there would be no hospice, and we are so grateful to Karen for everything she does to support us.”

Karen walked the route with journalist Claire Hannah who took video footage to upload to What’s Happening in Wigan, a brand new social media campaign to promote all positive things happening in Wigan.

Claire and Karen were joined on the walk with local businessman Adam Vause who owns Express IT along with his Operations Director Adam Clowes who both used the midnight walk to kick start their training program for the four day Sahara Desert Trek taking place in November 2026, another fabulous fundraising event to raise vital funds for Wigan & Leigh Hospice.

The midnight walkers were invited to participate in the walk in memory of a loved one, many of the walkers walked the route with photos of their late loved ones on their purple t-shirts.

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre are also supporters of Wigan & Leigh Hospice taking part in fundraising activities including: Christmas & Easter hamper raffles inviting ticket sales when the centre staff encourage store staff and shoppers to buy raffle tickets with all proceeds to the hospice. Christmas jumper day is another day of fun when the centre team at the shopping centre wear their own Christmas jumpers in return for a donation to the hospice bringing festive cheer whilst raising vital money for the hospice too.

The shopping centre also host regular fundraising events and fun activities on the mall with members of the fundraising team from the hospice inviting support from shoppers visiting the centre.

