Come to Guide Dogs Volunteer Taster afternoon on 23 November

By Joanna Kinrade
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:37 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 15:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
See demonstrations and meet the life-changing dogs.

Guide Dogs is holding a Volunteer Taster afternoon on Saturday 23 November, to help recruit more volunteers to take care of its life-changing dogs.

Come and see the journey of a guide dog, from being looked after by their volunteer puppy raiser, to when they start their training, right through to when they qualify as a guide dog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The presentation starts at 1pm and 2pm and lasts for 20 minutes. You will then get the opportunity to meet our dogs, staff and volunteers and find out more about how you can get involved.

The event takes place on Saturday 23 November at Guide Dogs North West Regional Centre in Atherton, Manchester, M46 0SU, with presentations at 1pm and 2pm.

Related topics:Manchester
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice