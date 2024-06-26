Community allotment calling Wigan residents to help volunteer
We are on a mission to revitalize this garden, and we need your help! We are seeking green-fingered volunteers who are passionate about gardening and eager to contribute to creating a beautiful, green space for our community to relax and share.
Volunteer Garden Lead Perks:
- Reimbursement of volunteer expenses
- A free lunch provided
Whether you have years of gardening experience or are just starting, we welcome everyone to join our inclusive community effort. Our garden space is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm, offering flexible opportunities for you to get involved.
About Platt Bridge Community Zone: Since February 2000, we have been a proud part of the Wigan and Leigh community. Our charity operates on the principles of inclusivity, ensuring everyone can participate in our mission. We are user-led, responding to the needs and opinions of those who use our services. Our strong local connections and partnerships across the borough are the backbone of our success, and we are committed to maintaining our professional standards, treating everyone with dignity and respect.
Get Involved: If you are interested in volunteering or need more information, please reach out to Kate at 07776599890. Your contribution can make a significant difference, helping us transform our community garden into a vibrant and welcoming space for all.
Thank you for considering this opportunity to give back to your community and make a lasting impact!
