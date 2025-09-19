Cotton Works is hosting a Charity Padel Day to raise funds for Mickey Higham

It involves⁠ 15 hours of non-stop Padel. There'll be a five-hour slot in which Rugby League legends will be available to play against, there'll be live music, a raffle and lots of kids activities.

The event with feature Rugby League Legends such as; Gary Connolly, Paul Wood⁠, Sean O'Loughlin⁠, lestyn Harris⁠, Kev Brown⁠, Sam Burgess⁠, Stef Rachford, Chris Hill⁠, Lee Briers⁠, Adrian Morley⁠ and Paul Sculthorpe⁠.

Higham, who played for Leigh, St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, was originally diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma in November 2022.

After surgery and immunotherapy he received the all-clear but in June this year, he was told the cancer had aggressively returned.

Padel is taking the country by storm, and Padel Parx is Wigan's first Padel Courts - set in the heart of Wigan at the old Eckersley Mill, now Cotton Works. Due to the popularity of Padel, we are extremely excited to bring together all of our hospitality venues including Feast at the Mills, The Three Mills, to join forces in a charity event all for Mickey Higham.

Kids entertainment will feature a disco, face painting and other play activities. There will be live music throughout the day plus a DJ on the terrace of The Three Mills.

At 5pm there will be a Charity Auction as part of the fundraising efforts.

