Easter Mini Books, Big Stories opens its pages at PHM Family Friendly fun for the Easter holidays at People’s History Museum

People’s History Museum (PHM) is celebrating 90 years of Penguin Books this Easter holidays (Saturday 5 April to Sunday 27 April). Families are invited to make mini books inspired by a revolution in publishing and the changemakers whose stories are told on the museum’s galleries.

When Penguin Books was founded in 1935 by Allen Lane it democratised literature, making quality paperback books available to the masses for the first time. This is exactly the sort of idea worth fighting for that PHM champions as the national museum of democracy, and why it’s exploring the 90th anniversary of Penguin Books.

Taking place in PHM’s Playful Protest Space, children will be given a series of fun challenges to help them create their mini masterpieces to add to their bookshelves at home. On the galleries, waiting to be discovered, are the stories of ordinary people who have done extraordinary things to make the world a better place for everyone. These include one of the leaders of the Chartist movement William Cuffay (1788-1870), founder of the Society of Female Reformers, and a speaker at Peterloo, Mary Fildes (1789-1876), fighter for workers’ rights known for her role in the Grunwick strike Jayaben Desai (1933-2010) and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, whose activism is ongoing.

Easter Mini Books, Big Stories is suitable for ages 5+ (under 18s must have an accompanying adult), is free to take part in and no booking is required. Also free to take part in is Banner Bingo; an exciting way to experience the 2025 Banner Exhibition, with symbols like stars, shields and scales to spot on the colourful banners that are dotted around the two main galleries; some historic and some contemporary. You can collect your free Banner Bingo card from the welcome desk.

Visitors playing the 2025 Banner Bingo activity at PHM

For those wanting to follow their literary adventure with a visit to the cafe, Open Kitchen at PHM will be serving hot drinks, snacks and light lunches alongside a Kids Meal Deal. And there are plenty of places inside the museum for those who want to bring their own lunch or snacks.

People’s History Museum’s opening hours are 10.00am to 5.00pm, every day except Tuesdays. Museum entry is free, with most visitors donating £10. To find out about visiting PHM, its full exhibitions and events programme visit phm.org.uk and you can keep up to date with the latest news by signing up to receive PHM’s e-newsletter.