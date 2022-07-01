How to Be a Better Human will appear at the theatre on Thursday July 21.

The debut show by Leeds writer Chris Singleton is a spoken word comedy about grief, loss and self-acceptance and tells his story of losing his dad and wife.

In 2019, Chris lost his dad to bowel cancer. A few months later, his relationship ended with his wife.

The promo shot for How to Be a Better Human

The show uses spoken word, poetry, PowerPoint comedy, animation and original music to explore the lightness and humour in death and divorce.

It explains how they help us become better at empathising, connecting and understanding and how we can lose everything and still find the strength to rebuild.

Chris said: “2019 was an absolute mess. My hope is that by sharing my story of grief so publicly, and by highlighting not just the sorrow – but also the funny and ridiculous things that happened during that year.

“I can help people talk about their own losses and bereavements.

"The show was supposed to tour in 2020, but I feel like it is even more relevant post-pandemic as a piece that opens conversations about death and grief.”

Director, Tom Malcom Wright added: “Telling a story about grief carries a big responsibility towards the audience.

"We have to tell truth without being traumatizing - to find hope within the darkness without dismissing the pain.

"We laughed and cried making it and it has been an honour working with Chris to tell his story.”