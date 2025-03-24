Experience the Timeless Magic of Simon & Garfunkel Live at Leigh Film Factory – Friday, April 11th

This April, experience the magic of Simon & Garfunkel like never before with Tim Chu and Ian Bailey, two exceptional singer-songwriters, composers, who are about to take you on a nostalgic journey. This is not a tribute act, its a study and interpretation of some of Simon’s greatest songs and it's arriving at Leigh Film Factory on Friday April 11th

For years, audiences have raved about their incredible performances. Their unique take on Simon & Garfunkel’s timeless classics has left fans of all ages in awe.

Tim Chu, a seasoned session musician with a music portfolio spanning TV, film, and radio, has been a lifelong devotee of Paul Simon’s music. Those classic LPs were the soundtrack to his upbringing, and his dream was to share the music with fellow enthusiasts all across the UK. To complete this musical duo, he enlisted the talents of Ian Bailey, a Lancashire-born singer-songwriter acclaimed for his original work.

Together, Tim and Ian bring Simon & Garfunkel’s iconic songs to life in their own distinctive way. No costumes, no wigs, just two exceptional musicians crafting an intimate and relaxed musical experience.

A Celebration of Simon and Garfunkel

Come along for a night of pure, unadulterated talent and let the music of Simon & Garfunkel take you back down memory lane.

“Everyone loves the music of Simon & Garfunkel and for me no one has interpreted it better than Tim and Ian, the concert simply blew me away” – Phil Cool, TV comedian, impressionist and musician…

“If you only get to one concert this year, make sure it’s this one” – Glastonbury Radio

“What a fantastic show with two great guys, two voices and two guitars delivering the best acoustic interpretations of Simon’s classic songs”, BBC Radio.