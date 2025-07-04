Family-friendly summer activities and days out in Wigan 2025
Whether you're after fun festivals, creative workshops, live music, or a show, Wigan borough got something for everyone. We’ve put together a guide to some exciting local events happening throughout the summer holidays so you can pack your calendar with fun when school is out.
July
July 9-19: The Addams Family musical comedy at Wigan Little Theatre
Enjoy the spooky, hilarious antics of the Addams family in this lively musical comedy. Wednesday Addams falls for a ‘normal’ boy, leading to some hilarious chaos when the Addams host his family for dinner. Perfect for the whole family!
Tickets: £12-£15 (plus booking fees)
Book your tickets here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ticketshop/iframe/event.php?eventhash=e-rlgqgj
July 19-20: Friends of Firs Park Carnivals
Two fun-packed days with stalls, food, music and rides. A classic carnival experience for the family to enjoy together.
Time: 12pm-6pm
More details can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1339214600674790
July 19: Rock n Stroll Family Festival
Liford Park in Leigh will be hosting a family-friendly music festival with artisan markets, food stalls, kids’ activities, and live music. A fun day out in hopefully some lovely weather.
Time: 11am-10:30pm
For more details, go to: https://www.facebook.com/RocknStroll
July 25: Jack and the Beanstalk story lantern workshop
Tyldesley Library invites children to hear Robin retell the classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk and create their own magical story lanterns. A wonderful creative workshop with memories to take home.
Time: 1pm-2pm
Tickets: £6.13 (Accompanying adults do not need to purchase a ticket.)
Children under nine must be accompanied
Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jack-the-beanstalk-story-lantern-workshop-at-tyldesley-library-tickets-1415460804369
July 26: Animal Magic at My Life Farm, Standish
A magical day outdoors meeting friendly farm animals, learning about animal care, and enjoying crafts and outdoor play. Perfect for little animal lovers to get hands-on and have fun.
Entry fee: £3 for adults and children over the age of one
Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/animal-magic-tickets-1381673385289?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse
August
August 2: Family Fun Day at Byrom Hall
Watch a dog show, meet farm animals, browse craft stalls, try some tasty food and enjoy entertainment and a bar. Ideal for kids and parents alike to relax and have fun. The event is being held to support fundraising efforts for Fluff and Flock Rescue and Fundraising4Rescues.
Time: 11am-3pm
Entry: free
August 3: Hindley Roses Annual Summer Fair
A lively community fair with bouncy castles, face painting, trampolines, sweet stalls, raffles, and plenty of fun activities for all ages. A great way to enjoy a summer Sunday with family and friends.
Time: 12pm-5pm
More information: https://allevents.in/hindley/hindley-roses-annual-summer-fair/200028378533334
August 9: Saturday Family Workshop with the Turnpike Gallery
A free, creative workshop suitable for families with children five and older. This August’s theme is yet to be announced but promises inspiring and fun activities, with workshops in previous months focusing on linocut and screenprinting.
Time: 10.30am-12.30pm
Keep an eye on this page: https://www.theturnpikegallery.org.uk/Events/Saturday-Family-Workshops.aspx
August 9: Lancashire Mining Museum Astley Show
A family day out with train rides, a dog show, music and a makers market. Perfect for curious kids and adults interested in local history and outdoor fun.
Time: 11am-5pm
More details to be found here: https://fb.me/e/6ir0KwBZA
August 13: Little Mess Summer Party - Messy Play Event
Clifton Street Community Centre will host a lively messy play event for kids with lots of creative and sensory fun. Suitable for ages six months - five years. Older paying siblings are welcome - a craft table will be provided.
Time: 11.30am-12.30pm
Tickets: £8.50, £4.25 for older siblings
Book here: https://wigan.thelittlesensory.co/product/messy-play-wigan-summer-party-copy/?fbclid=IwY2xjawLRy6VleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETAzVGVCRzRwaGc2SjBqZEVkAR4s49ivpNz08zjLKgo7BXXtp9GYaqHFII9d2i9SYQs_DeNnOuP2HxjtDSJx3w_aem_2FWFZAU3DtC9e93ePnBHIA
August 30: Wigan Proms in the Park at Menses Park
Celebrate the end of summer with music from the Tyldesley Brass Band and a stunning fireworks display. Bring a picnic and enjoy a magical evening with the whole family.
Tickets: Adults (16+): £12.50, Children (5-15): £9.50, Babies (0-4): free
(plus booking fees)
Add-ons available
Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/proms-in-the-park-mesnes-park-wigan-tickets-1316138468589
August 30-31: Bryns Big Weekender
Two full days of summer fun with wild rides, axe throwing, artisan stalls, a beer tent, and delicious food. A fun festival atmosphere for families enjoying the end of the summer holidays, raising money for the Restart the Heart campaign.
Time: 12pm-6pm
More info here: https://fb.me/e/95R3uwjBq