Family-friendly summer activities and days out in Wigan 2025

There are lots of exciting local events waiting for you this summer!

Are you looking for the perfect family-friendly activities to enjoy this summer in Wigan?

Whether you're after fun festivals, creative workshops, live music, or a show, Wigan borough got something for everyone. We’ve put together a guide to some exciting local events happening throughout the summer holidays so you can pack your calendar with fun when school is out.

July

July 9-19: The Addams Family musical comedy at Wigan Little Theatre

Enjoy the spooky, hilarious antics of the Addams family in this lively musical comedy. Wednesday Addams falls for a ‘normal’ boy, leading to some hilarious chaos when the Addams host his family for dinner. Perfect for the whole family!

Tickets: £12-£15 (plus booking fees)

Book your tickets here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ticketshop/iframe/event.php?eventhash=e-rlgqgj

July 19-20: Friends of Firs Park Carnivals

Two fun-packed days with stalls, food, music and rides. A classic carnival experience for the family to enjoy together.

Time: 12pm-6pm

More details can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1339214600674790

July 19: Rock n Stroll Family Festival

Liford Park in Leigh will be hosting a family-friendly music festival with artisan markets, food stalls, kids’ activities, and live music. A fun day out in hopefully some lovely weather.

Time: 11am-10:30pm

For more details, go to: https://www.facebook.com/RocknStroll

July 25: Jack and the Beanstalk story lantern workshop

Tyldesley Library invites children to hear Robin retell the classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk and create their own magical story lanterns. A wonderful creative workshop with memories to take home.

Time: 1pm-2pm

Tickets: £6.13 (Accompanying adults do not need to purchase a ticket.)

Children under nine must be accompanied

Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jack-the-beanstalk-story-lantern-workshop-at-tyldesley-library-tickets-1415460804369

July 26: Animal Magic at My Life Farm, Standish

A magical day outdoors meeting friendly farm animals, learning about animal care, and enjoying crafts and outdoor play. Perfect for little animal lovers to get hands-on and have fun.

Entry fee: £3 for adults and children over the age of one

Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/animal-magic-tickets-1381673385289?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse

August

August 2: Family Fun Day at Byrom Hall

Watch a dog show, meet farm animals, browse craft stalls, try some tasty food and enjoy entertainment and a bar. Ideal for kids and parents alike to relax and have fun. The event is being held to support fundraising efforts for Fluff and Flock Rescue and Fundraising4Rescues.

Time: 11am-3pm

Entry: free

August 3: Hindley Roses Annual Summer Fair

A lively community fair with bouncy castles, face painting, trampolines, sweet stalls, raffles, and plenty of fun activities for all ages. A great way to enjoy a summer Sunday with family and friends.

Time: 12pm-5pm

More information: https://allevents.in/hindley/hindley-roses-annual-summer-fair/200028378533334

August 9: Saturday Family Workshop with the Turnpike Gallery

A free, creative workshop suitable for families with children five and older. This August’s theme is yet to be announced but promises inspiring and fun activities, with workshops in previous months focusing on linocut and screenprinting.

Time: 10.30am-12.30pm

Keep an eye on this page: https://www.theturnpikegallery.org.uk/Events/Saturday-Family-Workshops.aspx

August 9: Lancashire Mining Museum Astley Show

A family day out with train rides, a dog show, music and a makers market. Perfect for curious kids and adults interested in local history and outdoor fun.

Time: 11am-5pm

More details to be found here: https://fb.me/e/6ir0KwBZA

August 13: Little Mess Summer Party - Messy Play Event

Clifton Street Community Centre will host a lively messy play event for kids with lots of creative and sensory fun. Suitable for ages six months - five years. Older paying siblings are welcome - a craft table will be provided.

Time: 11.30am-12.30pm

Tickets: £8.50, £4.25 for older siblings

Book here: https://wigan.thelittlesensory.co/product/messy-play-wigan-summer-party-copy/?fbclid=IwY2xjawLRy6VleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETAzVGVCRzRwaGc2SjBqZEVkAR4s49ivpNz08zjLKgo7BXXtp9GYaqHFII9d2i9SYQs_DeNnOuP2HxjtDSJx3w_aem_2FWFZAU3DtC9e93ePnBHIA

August 30: Wigan Proms in the Park at Menses Park

Celebrate the end of summer with music from the Tyldesley Brass Band and a stunning fireworks display. Bring a picnic and enjoy a magical evening with the whole family.

Tickets: Adults (16+): £12.50, Children (5-15): £9.50, Babies (0-4): free

(plus booking fees)

Add-ons available

Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/proms-in-the-park-mesnes-park-wigan-tickets-1316138468589

August 30-31: Bryns Big Weekender

Two full days of summer fun with wild rides, axe throwing, artisan stalls, a beer tent, and delicious food. A fun festival atmosphere for families enjoying the end of the summer holidays, raising money for the Restart the Heart campaign.

Time: 12pm-6pm

More info here: https://fb.me/e/95R3uwjBq