Family fun day to be held in Wigan for Alder Hey Children's Charity

Family fun day to be held this Saturday to raise money for the fantastic Alder Hey Hospital

A family fun day will be held at Standish Social Club, Smalley Street this Saturday 24th August 12pm-3pm. All money raised will go to Alder Hey Children's Charity.

The event had been planned for early August but due to the sad events in Southport it was decided to postpone as a mark of respect.

No tickets are needed on the day, there will be a bouncy castle, face painting, balloon modelling, tombola, cake stall, raffle and an auction for a signed Wigan Rugby Shirt. Childrens favourite Frozen characters will also be attending. Fancy dress is welcome with a prize for best dressed on the day.

Raffle prizes include, vouchers donated from The Hair Company & The Beauty Hub in Standish, Butchers Fayre in Wigan, a years free candyfloss from Candy Cloud Vending amongst many more.

The bar will be open during the event for refreshments.