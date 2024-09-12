Fear at the Factory - Independent cinema's annual horror season returns

As October casts its eerie glow, Leigh Film Factory is set to transform into a hub of fright and fascination as 'Fear at the Factory returns. This season, the independent venue will host a thrilling lineup of bone-chilling films designed to push the boundaries of fear and suspense. With a carefully curated selection of horror classics and cutting-edge scares, Fear at the Factory promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. Moviegoers will find themselves on the edge of their seats, immersed in a world where every flicker of the screen brings a new twist of terror. If you're ready to embrace the thrill of the season and explore the darker side of cinema, this October’s event is not to be missed.

This October, “Fear at the Factory” promises to deliver a diverse and thrilling array of horror films, each carefully selected to provide a unique cinematic experience. The event will showcase a mix of classic and contemporary fright films, ensuring there's something to terrify every type of horror fan.

Frankenstein / Bride of Frankenstein Double Bill: Kick off your horror journey with two of the most iconic monsters in cinema history. James Whale's “Frankenstein” and its sequel, “Bride of Frankenstein,” are seminal works that defined the genre. These films explore the dark and tragic story of Dr. Victor Frankenstein and his creations, blending gothic horror with profound themes of humanity and isolation. The film will be introduced by local author and horror afficionado, Ian Taylor.

The Wicker Man: Next, prepare for a psychological horror experience with Robin Hardy’s “The Wicker Man.” This 1973 classic delves into a chilling tale of pagan rituals and lost traditions on a remote Scottish island. With its eerie atmosphere and unsettling twists, it’s a masterclass in folk horror that will leave you questioning what’s real.

The Man Who Laughs: Explore the haunting silent film era with “The Man Who Laughs.” Directed by Paul Leni and featuring a haunting performance by Conrad Veidt, this 1928 film combines elements of horror and tragedy. Its macabre storyline and the unforgettable visage of Veidt’s character make it a must-see for fans of classic cinema. Complete with a live, in-person soundtrack from electronic artist 'Sulk Rooms', this is an event not to be missed.

Ringu: Japanese horror takes center stage with Hideo Nakata’s “Ringu.” This 1998 film, which inspired the American remake “The Ring,” revolves around a cursed videotape that predicts the viewer’s death. Its eerie atmosphere and chilling narrative make it a standout in the J-horror genre.

Abigail: For a touch of modern horror, 'Abigail' sees a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure. All they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl

Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit: Not all horrors need to be dark and gruesome. This family-friendly stop-motion film from Aardman Animations offers a delightful blend of comedy and spooky fun. Follow Wallace and his faithful dog, Gromit, as they tackle a were-rabbit terrorizing their village’s vegetable patch.

A Nightmare on Elm Street: No horror event is complete without a slasher classic, and Wes Craven’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street” is a quintessential choice. Enter the nightmare world of Freddy Krueger, where the line between dreams and reality blurs, and no one is safe from his deadly attacks.

Halloween: Finally, John Carpenter’s “Halloween” will bring the ultimate slasher experience to the screen. This 1978 classic introduced the world to Michael Myers, the masked killer whose silent, relentless pursuit of his victims set the standard for modern horror. Its suspenseful atmosphere and iconic score make it a perfect end to a month of horror.

Each film in this eclectic lineup offers a different shade of fear, ensuring that “Fear at the Factory” delivers a month-long celebration of horror in all its forms. Whether you’re drawn to classic monsters, psychological terror, or modern frights, there’s a film here that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss your chance to experience these cinematic gems in the atmospheric setting of the Leigh Film Factory.

Tickets available now from www.leighfilmfactory.com