Female butcher from Wigan smashes through glass ceiling of the industry

According to recent estimates, less than 1% of working butchers are women. Kings Fine Cooked Meats is on a mission to change the narrative for young girls looking to explore butchery as a career choice.

The month of November holds the 'Women in Meat Industry Awards Evening'. A night of celebration, appreciation, community, and solidarity will be held at the Royal Lancaster hotel in London. Kings Fine Cooked Meats are asking all of our community to help get one of our local butchers there by voting!

Located at the heart of the Wigan community for over 100 years, Kings are proud to announce their recognition and support to one of their loyal butchers; Mrs Julie Mallinson. Julie has worked at Kings for over 5 years, and have been sure to make every day count towards her butchery career. Starting with absolutely no training in butchery, mixed with the fact that she was joining an all-male team of pre-qualified butchers, she knew she was taking on a challenging task. Julie took it in her stride, surpassing all expectations and defying gender-biased societal structures that are still prominent within the butchery sector.

Aiming to support and uplift the women working in their company, Kings Fine Cooked Meats recognised Julie's grit and tenacity and subsequently nominated her for the 'Craft Butchery' category in the 'Women in Meat Industry Awards' at the beginning of the summer season. Deservingly, Julie made it to the finals, meaning there is only a voting round left between her and the official title of the winner of the Craft Butchery Award 2024.

Julie Mallinson

"It's been great to see the excitment and support from all our staff surrounding the awards, and we're all rooting for Julie to grab the win! Everybody at Kings knows how much she deserves it. To all our locals and regulars that see Julie working hard every week with a smile on her face, we'd love it if you could vote!" - A spokesperson from Kings Fine Cooked Meats

If you would like to show your support for Julie by casting a vote, click here. Voting is free and easy. Voting closes on 30th August.