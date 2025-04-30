Festival of Everyday Creativity 2025 heads to Wigan and Leigh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everyday’s first festival, based around celebrating everyday creative acts, is heading to Wigan and Leigh from 16 - 24 May 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyday presents an arts festival for the people of Wigan and Leigh! Whether you’re into music, arts and crafts, storytelling, or just love trying something new, you're invited to join in.

From hands-on workshops to live performances and community celebrations, the Festival of Everyday Creativity is all about showcasing local talent and bringing people together through fun, creative experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Wigan, the festival will be taking over Mesnes Park’s Playshack and Bandstand, with an exhibition by Everyday’s Clay Club, fun workshops for the whole family with artists, Magdalena Kij and Klaire Doyle and live music from Godfrey Pambalipe and the Wigan Ukulele Club. In the evening you can join Short-films Night, curated by Natasha Hawthornthwaite (Northern Heart Films) at The Bailiff Bar, The Old Courts.

A selection of ceramic works that will be in the Festival of Everyday Creativity's exhibition.

The following week in Leigh, The Festival of Everyday Creativity pop-up (based in 14-16 Market St) will be buzzing with a collaborative exhibition by Everyday’s Clay Club, Pottery Night, The Creative Collective and Mini Makers with workshops by artists Ayisatu Emore and Klaire Doyle. The day will be rounded off with Natasha Hawthornthwaite’s Short-Film Night.

Throughout the festival, you can also find ‘Everyday Moments’, fun prompts to encourage creativity in everyday life, scattered around the borough in libraries, leisure centres, town halls and community and cultural hubs. Using #EverydayFest, you can share them to become a part of the festival or email them to the Everyday team at [email protected].

The festival has been brought to life by Nuria López de la Oliva, an independent Creative Producer passionate about community arts and making the arts accessible to all. She collaborates with cultural organisations and independent artists to bring dream projects to life, amplifying diverse voices and building connections with their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuria says: “It’s been an absolute joy working with Everyday to bring this festival to life - what an inspiring organisation doing brilliant things! I love branching out into new corners of Greater Manchester, and the communities in Wigan and Leigh have been nothing but warm, vibrant, and full of heart. Everyone’s been so welcoming and supportive. You can really feel the buzz in the air!”

Festival of Everyday Creativity 2025 Poster

Everyday’s CEO Hannah Robinson-Smith says: “I’m incredibly excited for our Festival of Everyday Creativity! We will be popping up all over, including in unexpected places, opening up fun ideas and opportunities to be creative and share that with the people of Wigan and Leigh and beyond. I cannot wait to see what we all create together!”

Get ready to be inspired and celebrate the amazing creativity that’s part of everyday life in our community!

Find out more about the festival by visiting www.everydaywigan.org.uk/everydayfest or checking our Everyday on Instagram, Facebook or Eventbrite: @everydaywigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Festival of Everyday Creativity 2025” is produced by Everyday and Nuria López de la Oliva and commissioned by Down to Earth, with support from Arts Council England using National Lottery funding. Additional funding provided by GMCA and Wigan Council.

About Everyday

Everyday is an independent community arts organisation working in Wigan and the surrounding areas. We believe that creativity and culture are a powerful force for change, and that access to the right opportunities to experience it can improve lives. We provide our community with a safe, inclusive space to access high quality creative and cultural experiences, to enable them to lead rich, fulfilling and empowered lives.