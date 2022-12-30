Kick off 2023 with one of these crackers currently streaming on Netflix
Best movies on Netflix: Here are 10 of the best films to stream in 2023
There are hundreds of films to get to grips with on Netflix if you’re in the mood for a New Year binge.
By Jon Peake
36 minutes ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 5:26pm
There are so many, it can sometimes be difficult to pick one.
If you’re like me and you spend half of your potential viewing time flicking through the different genres, watching the clock tick away, here are 10 top films (in my humble opinion) on the streaming platform that if you haven’t seen will kick off your year with a bang.
1. Whiplash (15)
Driven by his demanding music teacher (JK Simmons), drummer Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is determined to succeed as a jazz musician - even if it destroys his personality. Simmons is scarily outstanding as the impossible-to-impress man with the conductor's baton and Teller's performance on the drums is nothing short of sensational in this 2014 gem. An amazing movie from start to finish.
Posing as a schoolteacher, a down-on-his-luck guitarist secretly turns his class of youngsters into a rock band and shows them the liberating power of rock n roll. Jack Black puts in a career-best performance as Dewey Finn, the 'teacher' with no interest in teaching anything but rock. An hilarious, feel-good classic from 2003.
A young opportunist video journalist finds success prowling the dark streets of LA to film disasters and death for the big news channels. But the darkness he captures begins to take a hold on him. Jake Gyllenhaal is outstanding as the weird but intellectual Lou Bloom and Riz Ahmed puts in an understated performance as his long-suffering sidekick. This 2014 flick is dark at times but riveting.
Between drawing ligers (that's a cross between a tiger and a lion to the layperson) and practicing his sweet dance moves, quirky teen Napoleon Dynamite makes the most out of high school and life with his eccentric family. Very much of a marmite movie, you'll either love or hate this 2004 comedy. Jon Heder is brilliant as the dorky Dynamite. One thing's for sure, you won't see another film like this ... ever!