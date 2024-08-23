Fans can watch Rings of Power season two free as Amazon shares trail details

The new series of Rings of Power is coming | Amazon

The new series of Rings of Power will launch next week and fans can watch it free

Fans of Middle Earth can sign up to watch the second series of The Rings of Power free today a week before the multi-million pound fantasy series is set to air.

Amazon Prime has announced a second series of the Lord of the Rings prequel after over 100 million people watched the first series and fans can sign up for a free trial to watch the series here.

Amazon is offering a free Prime Video trial that will allow fans to watch the series, as well as other hit programmes including the final ever episode of The Grand Tour and the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm. The trial is available for anybody who has never used Amazon Prime.

For those that want to subscribe it costs £8.99 per month for Amazon Prime, which gives you access to Prime Video, free games on Prime Gaming and standard Prime membership that gives access to deals, discounts and free delivery on items sold on the website.

The new series of Rings of Power is set to follow a dramatic end to the previous series in which the Dark Lord Sauron was revealed and Galadrial, Elrond and the dwarves of Moria face a new threat from Mordor.

The new series will feature Sauron played by two actors as he disguises himself as a ‘bringer of gifts’ to the elves in order to forge the famous rings that appeared in the hit trilogy Lord of the Rings. It promises to be a bigger and more action-packed series and fans are expecting the first glimpses of the terrifying Balrog of Moria and the fall of Numenor, which has been teased several times in the first series.

The first two episodes of the series will be launched on 29 August, with new episodes following weekly. The same schedule was used for the first series.

The season finale will take place on 3 October and all episodes of the first series are available to watch here.