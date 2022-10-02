Kaye Adams is the first celebrity to depart the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing 2022

This week Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the second live show as our couples tried to dazzle the fabulous judges; Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and head judge, Shirley Ballas, and the audience at home.

The judges’ scores this week were added to those from last week, and were then combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This weekend, Kaye Adams became the first contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as she faced Matt Goss in the dreaded dance off.

Both couples performed their routines again; Kaye and her dance partner Kai performed their Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine. Then, Matt and his dance partner Nadiya performed their Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts:

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Matt and Nadiya. Craig said: “Well the couple for me, that I considered danced the best on the night, and the couple I would like to save is Matt and Nadiya.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Matt and Nadiya. Motsi said: “Well that was so close, both couples made mistakes. I feel like they were on the same level, but one couple was a little bit better for me, and I am saving Matt and Nadiya.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Matt and Nadiya. Anton said: “Well it wasn’t a vintage dance off, and I know exactly how they feel and I’ve been in that position many times myself and I think if you had the chance you would like to go again, both of you. There were a lot of mistakes for both couples, I felt that one couple lost performance as well, and because of that I would like to save Matt and Nadiya.”

With three votes to Kaye and Kai, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be leaving the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Kaye and Kai.

When asked if she agreed with the other judges, Shirley said “I didn’t, I thought due to a little better quality, I would have saved Kaye and Kai.”

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Kaye said: “It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that’s what happens. So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant … it was a hell of a lot of fun, I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance, and actually I have seen a whole new side to myself, it’s opened a little door. It’s been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much has been a joy!”

Kai was then asked if he had any words for his partner Kaye and said: “Well, you know, only we know how much real hard work has gone into this. There has been lots of ups and downs and we won’t go into them, but this lady is a trooper, and I know what she’s been going through in the week. For this woman to come out and give the performance that she did tonight really shows the testament to her character. I am proud of you, I know that your girls and your other half are proud of you, but the most important thing is that you should be proud of yourself, because you are a superstar.”

Sunday’s Results show also featured a routine from our fabulous professional dancers to a medley of Need You Tonight by INXS and About Damn Time by Lizzo. Plus a show stopping musical performance from singer songwriter Robbie Williams performing his incredible song, She’s The One.