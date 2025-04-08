Local dog trainer lands a role in TV show

By Jo Pay
Contributor
Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 11:32 BST
Local dog trainer Jo Pay Stars in Channel 4’s Bad Dog Academy Standish dog trainer Jo Pay is showcasing her skills on national TV in Channel 4’s new series The Bad Dog Academy.

With over 30 years of experience, Jo not only trains the dogs featured on the show but also helped select the canine stars. Hosted by Nick Grimshaw, the programme airs Thursdays at 8pm and follows expert trainers helping families tackle tricky pet behaviour.

When not filming, Jo continues to offer dog training services across Wigan, Standish, and Greater Manchester.

You can learn about her at standishdogtrainer.co.uk

