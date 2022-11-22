Seventeen actors from Wigan who have walked along the cobbles of Coronation Street

He will join a long list of people from across the Wigan borough who have walked on the famous cobbles.
Here we take a look at some of the Wiganers who have appeared on Coronation Street over the years.
1. Ciaran Griffiths
Ciaran Griffiths has joined Coronation Street as newcomer Damon, whose arrival will set the cat among the pigeons, especially for his son Jacob. A former pupil at St Mary's Catholic High School in Astley, Ciaran previously worked on dramas such as The Bay, Shameless and Waterloo Road
After making her name as a member of pop group Hear'Say, Garswood's Kym Marsh joined Coronation Street as Michelle Connor in 2006 and remained in Weatherfield until 2019. She is currently competing in Strictly Come Dancing, as well as presenting Morning Live.
Adam Little, centre, on Coronation Street earlier this year in a guest role as Blake, a friend of Max Turner. It was second time lucky for the 19-year-old from Leigh, as he had previously auditioned for the role of Max. Adam has also appeared in Years and Years and school drama Ackley Bridge.
Georgia Taylor - also known as Toyah Battersby - first arrived on Coronation Street in 1997 and soon caused a stir as a member of the Battersby family. She left Weatherfield in 2003 and took on several other roles, before returning in 2016. Georgia attended Orrell St Peter’s High School and Winstanley College and was a member of Wigan’s acclaimed Willpower Youth Theatre.