Seventeen actors from Wigan who have walked along the cobbles of Coronation Street

4. Georgia Taylor

Georgia Taylor - also known as Toyah Battersby - first arrived on Coronation Street in 1997 and soon caused a stir as a member of the Battersby family. She left Weatherfield in 2003 and took on several other roles, before returning in 2016. Georgia attended Orrell St Peter’s High School and Winstanley College and was a member of Wigan’s acclaimed Willpower Youth Theatre.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images