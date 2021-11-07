The TV chef, who grew up in Wrightington, performed a rumba with partner Johannes Radebe to Shape Of My Heart by Sting.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood told him: “I might steal it as my wedding dance. It was absolutely gorgeous, I totally loved it, it was brilliant.”

Motsi Mabuse added: “It felt like it was just the two of you and me in this hall,” while Shirley Ballas said: “I’m quite moved really, quite emotional after watching it, it was class personified.”

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe dazzled with their rumba

They were given 35 by the judges, the highest score for a rumba in the series.

The TV presenter from Blackburn impressed the judges with her routine to Don’t Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine, Pinky and The Girls with partner Kai Widdrington, which gave her a score of 39 out of a possible 40.

She was brought to tears after she was praised by the judges for the routine.

Mabuse told her: “I feel so proud, proud of that dance, it was so authentic, everything you put on.

“You came in at a high level but you didn’t sit at that level, you took it even higher.”

Ballas rifled through her box of paddles which hold the scoring numbers and said: “I don’t think I have a paddle big enough for you, that was off the chart.”