These are the films now showing at Wigan Cinema and when you can see the latest James Bond epic No Time To Die
The new James Bond film No Time To Die is at last set to hit our screens and here is when you can watch it at Wigan's Empire Cinema.
In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
The film premieres on Thursday, September 30, at the following times:
11:00, 11:30, 12:00, 12:30, 13:00, 13:30, 14:00, 14:30, 15:00, 15:30, 16:00, 17:00, 17:30, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 20:30, 21:00
You can book tickets here.
Other films showing from today are:
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
17:00, 17:30, 19:00, 20:00, 20:30
The Many Saints of Newark
17:15, 19:00, 20:15
Free Guy
17:45, 20:30
Respect
17:00, 20:00
Candyman
18:30, 21:00
Malignant
18:00, 20:45
PAW Patrol: The Movie
17:00
The Guilty
18:00, 20:45
Gunpowder Milkshake
19:00
