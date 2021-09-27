These are the films now showing at Wigan Cinema and when you can see the latest James Bond epic No Time To Die

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film premieres on Thursday, September 30, at the following times:

11:00, 11:30, 12:00, 12:30, 13:00, 13:30, 14:00, 14:30, 15:00, 15:30, 16:00, 17:00, 17:30, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 20:30, 21:00

You can book tickets here.

Other films showing from today are:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

17:00, 17:30, 19:00, 20:00, 20:30

The Many Saints of Newark

17:15, 19:00, 20:15

Free Guy

17:45, 20:30

Respect

17:00, 20:00

Candyman

18:30, 21:00

Malignant

18:00, 20:45

PAW Patrol: The Movie

17:00

The Guilty

18:00, 20:45

Gunpowder Milkshake

19:00