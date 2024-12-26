Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A two-time Oscar-winner and a prolific architect are to be permanently recognised with a Blue Plaque in Wigan borough.

The extraordinary lives of Atherton-born cinematographer Geoffrey Unsworth and Pemberton’s George Heaton, the architect behind the Victoria Buildings in King Street, are being recognised through the Wigan Council scheme.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for culture at Wigan Council, said: “I’m pleased that next year’s Blue Plaques will be awarded to George Heaton and Geoffrey Unsworth.

“The two men lived very different lives to each other and came from vastly different backgrounds, but their contribution to our borough shouldn’t be understated.

Geoffrey Unsworth with Christopher Reeve on the set of Superman

“I’m proud that, through Wigan Council’s Blue Plaque scheme, their legacy will live on for many more generations.”

Geoffrey Unsworth was born in Atherton in 1914 and went on to become a major contributor to British films, working on a host of massively popular and award-winning movies including Becket (1964), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Cabaret (1972), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), Return of the Pink Panther (1975) and Superman (1978).

He died of a heart attack aged just 64 while working in France on the Roman Polanski film Tess. His Oscars for best cinematography came for that last film and Cabaret.

George Heaton (1840-1910), who was born, lived, worked and died in Wigan, was a prolific architect who designed many buildings in Wigan town centre including Makinson Arcade.

Architect George Heaton

He is credited with “numerous flamboyant buildings using the Old English and Renaissance Revival styles and materials, in particular, red Ruabon brick and terracotta, fashionable at this period” many of which stand to this day.

Coun Ready added: “It is right that we recognise people who have had such a broad influence not just locally, but all around the world. “Both Geoffrey and George lived great lives, and what a great thing that their stories both began right here in Wigan Borough.”

The scheme, launched in 2018, sees permanent memorials installed in public places, highlighting the impact recipients have made on local heritage and culture.

Two Blue Plaques are awarded by the local authority each year.

To find out more, please visit: Blue Plaque Scheme on the council website.