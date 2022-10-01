The 46-year-old actress, singer and television presenter and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima gave a slow and sensitive performance to Runaway by The Corrs.

Their performance received encouraging feedback from the judging panel.

Graziano Di Prima and Kym Marsh perform for the judges

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I thought your frame let you down largely on this dance… But I’ve got to say, I’ve got to congratulate you on all the Viennese waltz content, it was spectacular.”

While Anton Du Beke told her: “The one thing you have to work on moving forward is your sidesteps.”

Kym – who grew up in Garswood and made her name with pop group Hear’Say before joining Coronation Street – secured a score of 27 for her performance.

The 2022 series of Strictly marks its 20th anniversary and is being judged by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

They were most impressed by Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, who closed the show with a performance of the quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce.

The 21-year-old former Britain’s Got Talent finalist impressed the judging panel, with Craig Revel Horwood saying: “I love the outfits, I loved the dance darling, brilliant.”

Anton Du Beke added: “Incredible energy, brilliant movement, great flow, what a way to end the show.”

She was rewarded with a score of 34 for her performance, topping the scoreboard.

