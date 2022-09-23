News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan's Kym Marsh takes to the floor on Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing is back and this time Wigan’s own Kym Marsh will be strutting her stuff on the dancefloor to impress the judging panel and win audience votes.

By Holly Pritchard
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:45 pm

It’s that time of year again where celebrities will battle it out in the ballroom performing professionally choreographed dance routines such as the foxtrot, tango, jive, rumba, cha cha cha, and many more.

Read More

Read More
Tickets go on sale for A Christmas To Remember with Aljaz and Janette from Stric...

Alongside Kym in this year’s line-up are Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton, singer Fleur East, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, and Loose Women star Kaye Adams, as well as ’80s pop icon Matt Goss, soap star Will Mellor, radio DJ Tyler West and ex-England football captain Tony Adams.

Kym Marsh

Most Popular

The 46-year-old multi-talented singer, dancer, presenter and actress, who was raised in Garswood and Ashton, first rose to fame in 2001 after entering the reality singing contest Popstars, which earned her a place in the group Hear'Say.

From 2006 to 2019, she went on to play Michelle Connor in the ITV soap Coronation Street. The role saw her win a number of gongs, including best newcomer at the 2007 British Soap Awards and best female dramatic performance in the same competition a decade later.

More recently she has been a co-host of the BBC daytime show Morning Live and is soon to be seen acting again in revival of the school serial drama Waterloo Road.

Now the grandmother of two will be gracing our screens once again as the nation watches her put her skills to the test and hope to win public votes.

Kym outside the Rovers Return.

The 2022 series of Strictly marks its 20th anniversary and will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday evenings through to December with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman presenting.

However this week’s double bill is on Friday and Saturday September 23 and 24, with the first, pre-recorded, show (which had been due to be screened last Saturday but was postponed due to the death of Her Majesty The Queen) airing at 7pm.

That will introduce all the contestants and the public will find out with which professionals they are being partnered.

The live Saturday evening show begins at 6.45pm and kick-starts the competition proper, which will be judged by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

The winners from ITV's Popstars talent search arrive at Heathrow Airport from Oslo, Monday February 5, 2001. They are (L-R Back Row), Noel Sullivan, 20, of Cardiff, Danny Foster, (Front) Kym Marsh, 24, of Wigan, Greater Manchester, Myleene Klass and Suzanne Shaw, 19, of Bury, Lancs. Millions watched on Saturday night the five were told they had been selected for the line-up. See PA News story SHOWBIZ Popstars. PA photo: Tim Ockenden
Wigan