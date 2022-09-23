It’s that time of year again where celebrities will battle it out in the ballroom performing professionally choreographed dance routines such as the foxtrot, tango, jive, rumba, cha cha cha, and many more.

Alongside Kym in this year’s line-up are Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton, singer Fleur East, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, and Loose Women star Kaye Adams, as well as ’80s pop icon Matt Goss, soap star Will Mellor, radio DJ Tyler West and ex-England football captain Tony Adams.

Kym Marsh

The 46-year-old multi-talented singer, dancer, presenter and actress, who was raised in Garswood and Ashton, first rose to fame in 2001 after entering the reality singing contest Popstars, which earned her a place in the group Hear'Say.

From 2006 to 2019, she went on to play Michelle Connor in the ITV soap Coronation Street. The role saw her win a number of gongs, including best newcomer at the 2007 British Soap Awards and best female dramatic performance in the same competition a decade later.

More recently she has been a co-host of the BBC daytime show Morning Live and is soon to be seen acting again in revival of the school serial drama Waterloo Road.

Now the grandmother of two will be gracing our screens once again as the nation watches her put her skills to the test and hope to win public votes.

Kym outside the Rovers Return.

The 2022 series of Strictly marks its 20th anniversary and will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday evenings through to December with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman presenting.

However this week’s double bill is on Friday and Saturday September 23 and 24, with the first, pre-recorded, show (which had been due to be screened last Saturday but was postponed due to the death of Her Majesty The Queen) airing at 7pm.

That will introduce all the contestants and the public will find out with which professionals they are being partnered.

The live Saturday evening show begins at 6.45pm and kick-starts the competition proper, which will be judged by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.