Wigan's Kym Marsh will dance again as Kaye Adams becomes first celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor

The singer, actor and TV presenter had been sitting at the lower end of the leaderboard after she received a score of 27 for her performance of the Viennese waltz to Runaway by The Corrs with partner Graziano Di Prima.

The 46-year-old gave a slow and sensitive performance, which received encouraging feedback from the judging panel.

Graziano Di Prima and Kym Marsh during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing

But it was Loose Women star Kaye Adams who became the first celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor.

The 59-year-old found herself up against singer Matt Goss in the dance-off, before the judges chose to send her home.

The judges’ scores this week were added to those from last week, and were then combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest-scoring two couples.

After finding herself in the bottom two, Adams performed her routine with partner Kai Widdrington for the second time after Saturday evening’s live show.

The pair danced the Charleston to Music! Music! Music! before Bros singer Goss, 54, took to the dancefloor with his partner Nadiya Bychkova to perform their samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both the couples had danced a second time, the judging panel delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Goss and Bychkova, saying: “Well the couple for me, that I considered danced the best on the night, and the couple I would like to save is Matt and Nadiya.”

Motsi Mabuse also opted to save Goss and Bychkova and said: “Well that was so close, both couples made mistakes. I feel like they were on the same level, but one couple was a little bit better for me, and I am saving Matt and Nadiya.”

Anton Du Beke locked in a third vote for Adams and Widdrington, meaning they had received the majority of the vote and would be leaving the competition.

Du Beke said: “Well it wasn’t a vintage dance-off, and I know exactly how they feel and I’ve been in that position many times myself and I think if you had the chance you would like to go again, both of you.

“There were a lot of mistakes for both couples, I felt that one couple lost performance as well, and because of that I would like to save Matt and Nadiya.”

After their already confirmed exit, head judge Shirley Ballas revealed that she would have saved Adams and Widdrington.

When asked if she agreed with her fellow judges, Ballas said: “I didn’t, I thought due to a little better quality, I would have saved Kaye and Kai.”