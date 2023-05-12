Win tickets to watch action blockbuster Fast X at Empire Cinemas in Wigan

We've got two pairs of tickets to give away to two lucky winners and all you have to do is read the short synopsis of the film and answer the question below, emailing your entry to [email protected] and marking the subject field of your entry 'Cinema Competition'.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything - and everyone - that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Win tickets to watch Fast X at Empire Cinemas in Wigan

Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

Question: Who plays Dom Toretto in Fast X?

A Rob Lowe

B Vin Diesel

C Matthew Broderick

One entry per person.

The film opens on Friday, May 19, and closing date for entries is Wednesday, May 24 – the certificate of the film is 12A.

The winner will be notified by email with instructions on how to collect their tickets.