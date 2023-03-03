Win tickets to watch boxing blockbuster Creed III at Empire Cinemas in Wigan

We've got two pairs of tickets to give away to two lucky winners and all you have to do is read the short synopsis of the film and answer the question below, emailing your entry to [email protected] and marking the subject field of your entry 'Cinema Competition'.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life.

When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (played by the fabulous Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

Michael B. Jordan (Adonis) and Jonathan Majors (Damian) put it all on the line in Creed III

The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Question: What was the name of Adonis Creed’s father in the Rocky movies?

A Apollo 13

B Apollo Creed

C Apollo Drago

One entry per person.

Closing date for entries is Wednesday, March 8 – the certificate of the film is 12A.

The winner will be notified by email with instructions on how to collect their tickets.