Free MADD Arts Festival returns with a creative explosion for the community

This year’s event promises to be a full creative takeover. Visitors can expect live performances from Wigan Youth Zone members and other Youth Zones, hands-on workshops, family-friendly activities, and plenty more fun.

Headline highlights include:

A Disco Colour Run at 2pm, where the first 100 attendees will get to take part and receive a free white t-shirt to wear during the colourful paint explosion.

An Inflatable Disco Dome, giving festival-goers a chance to dance the day away.

Pavement Poetry with Wigan’s own The Chubby Northerner, turning pavements into works of art.

A special Light Night textile workshop for children aged 5–11, led by Venture Arts artist Florence. This inclusive, SEND-friendly session offers the chance to explore the theme of “home” through stitched fabric art.

Drama Fun with Let’s Pretend at 11.15am–12.15pm – a lively, interactive drama session for all the family.

Skate & Scratch, with DJs spinning live sets while attendees roller skate.

Creative stations, community murals, puppetry, stalls from local organisations including Curious Minds, Chance To See, Everyday Wigan and Down To Earth, and much more.

The event is completely free and open to all ages, though children aged 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Zha Olurankinse, Head of Arts at Wigan Youth Zone, said: “MADD Arts Fest is the best kind of energy. It’s bold, it’s fun, and it’s full of young people and the local community giving stuff a go – whether that’s stepping on stage for the first time, picking up a paintbrush, or just dancing like no one’s watching. You don’t have to be a performer or a painter to be part of it – just turn up and get stuck in. It’s about trying something new, expressing yourself, and feeling part of something. This is what creativity looks like in Wigan and Leigh, and we’re proud of that.”

Since opening in 2013, Wigan Youth Zone has been inspiring and empowering thousands of young people across Wigan and Leigh. The charity, which celebrated its 12th anniversary this summer, runs a wide range of activities, support services and events all year round.

The MADD Arts Festival is part of the Youth Zone’s commitment to making creativity and opportunity accessible to all young people in the borough.

Everyone is welcome – young people, families, new faces and regular visitors. Whether you’re curious about the arts, want to try something different, or just looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday, this is your invitation to come along and join in.

MADD Arts Fest returns on Saturday, September 13, from 11am–3pm at Wigan Youth Zone. It’s free, it’s local, and it’s all about celebrating creativity in our community.

For more information about the youth zone, visit www.wiganyouthzone.org or follow Wigan Youth Zone on social media.

1 . Contributed Wigan Youth Zone hosts it's second MADD Arts Fest this Saturday Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed There'll be a guest appearance from Wigan Youth Zone's Jaguar Jeff. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Let's Pretend will be returning to the Youth Zone for an exciting hour of interactive, drama fun. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed The charity's MADD Fest was a huge success last year. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales