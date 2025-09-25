Family-run Grange Farm in Lowton is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Pumpkin Picking Festival, running across three weekends in October and every day during half-term. After This year’s event boasts even more magic, more pumpkins, and more unforgettable moments for families across the region.

Festival Dates:

• Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th October

• Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th October

Visitors travel from Wigan, Warrington, Manchester and surrounding areas to experience the festival which is set to be even bigger and better this year.

• Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th October

• Half-Term Week: Monday 27th to Friday 31st October

What to Expect at This Year’s Festival:

• Pumpkin Picking: Explore our sprawling pumpkin patch and choose your perfect pumpkin to take home. (Pumpkins are priced separately. Tickets are for entry and entertainment below.)

A Fire Breathing performer took attendees breath away in 2024

Live Entertainment:

o Louby Lou (Oct 19, 27–31): Clowning, magic, and live saxophone — a showstopper for all ages!

o Taz Entertainments (Oct 11 & 30): Comedy magic with a fanTAZtic twist.

o Scoop (Oct 12, 18, 25): Juggling, games, and magical fun.

With 3 sessions per day, and loads of photo props, visitors have the chance to take great pics for "The 'Gram"

o Mr Stix & Peanut (Oct 26): Hilarious duo bringing comedy magic to life.

Show Times: 10:30, 13:00, 15:30 — each performance lasts approx. 45 minutes.

Timed Entry: Tickets are valid for 2-hour slots to ensure smooth parking and safe flow. Please arrive and leave within your allocated time.

Even More Autumn Fun:

• Meet our Highland cows and llamas — feed bags available to buy

• Halloween-themed food huts & a fully licensed bar

• Fun Fair (for the thrill seekers)

• Face Painting (additional cost)

• Brand new photo props for your seasonal snaps

• Stunning fall foliage and rural charm to get you in the autumn mood

Children under 2 go free — no ticket required!

Car sharing encouraged to ease parking.

Grange Farm is located in WA3 and easily commutable from Leigh, Golborne, Newton-le-Willows, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Warrington, and Greater Manchester — making it the ideal countryside escape for families across the region.

Tickets available NOW! Follow us on social media for updates and announcements – “Grange Farm Lowton” of Book your tickets today at www.grangefarmlowton.co.uk