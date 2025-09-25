Grange Farm celebrates impressive ticket salesas annual pumpkin festival returns bigger an better than ever
Festival Dates:
• Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th October
• Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th October
• Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th October
• Half-Term Week: Monday 27th to Friday 31st October
What to Expect at This Year’s Festival:
• Pumpkin Picking: Explore our sprawling pumpkin patch and choose your perfect pumpkin to take home. (Pumpkins are priced separately. Tickets are for entry and entertainment below.)
Live Entertainment:
o Louby Lou (Oct 19, 27–31): Clowning, magic, and live saxophone — a showstopper for all ages!
o Taz Entertainments (Oct 11 & 30): Comedy magic with a fanTAZtic twist.
o Scoop (Oct 12, 18, 25): Juggling, games, and magical fun.
o Mr Stix & Peanut (Oct 26): Hilarious duo bringing comedy magic to life.
Show Times: 10:30, 13:00, 15:30 — each performance lasts approx. 45 minutes.
Timed Entry: Tickets are valid for 2-hour slots to ensure smooth parking and safe flow. Please arrive and leave within your allocated time.
Even More Autumn Fun:
• Meet our Highland cows and llamas — feed bags available to buy
• Halloween-themed food huts & a fully licensed bar
• Fun Fair (for the thrill seekers)
• Face Painting (additional cost)
• Brand new photo props for your seasonal snaps
• Stunning fall foliage and rural charm to get you in the autumn mood
Children under 2 go free — no ticket required!
Car sharing encouraged to ease parking.
Grange Farm is located in WA3 and easily commutable from Leigh, Golborne, Newton-le-Willows, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Warrington, and Greater Manchester — making it the ideal countryside escape for families across the region.
Tickets available NOW! Follow us on social media for updates and announcements – “Grange Farm Lowton” of Book your tickets today at www.grangefarmlowton.co.uk