Halloween trail with 3.5m tall giant skeletons coming to outskirts of Manchester

The spooktacular trail is just 45 minutes from Wigan

This October, the grounds of Cheshire’s historic Quarry Bank will once again be transformed by a spine-tingling illuminated Halloween trail, returning from 23rd October to 1st November with more chills, thrills, and ghostly spectacles than ever before.

Further detail have been revealed about the spooktacular trail ahead of Halloween. Highlights include a field of 50 gravestones and 12 coffins that mark the passage into the underworld, a pumpkin garden and a monstrous carnivorous garden, where Venus flytraps and other sinister plants seem to bite back, and 3.5m tall giant skeletons with flickering red eyes that tower over the night.

Visitors will also encounter the Headless Horseman, a mysterious lady who roams the grounds, and the Fire Gardener’s Ritual, a dazzling fire performance by three spellbinding artists who use flame to transform dead energy into new life.

The perfect experience for friends and all the family, Halloween at Quarry Bank takes place during the October half-term, with kids being encouraged to dress-up in their favourite spooky costumes.

Tickets are available from www.HalloweenatQuarryBank.co.uk