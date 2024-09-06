Have you got the worst tattoo in the North West? A local woman wants to see them

Georgia Booth is on a mission to crown the winner of the worst inking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local woman is hosting a competition to find the worst tattoo in the North West – and the winner gets full free laser removal!

Georgia Booth, the owner of The Laser Booth in Wigan, has launched a Facebook competition in the hopes of finding truly regrettable inks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hosted a similar competition a couple of years ago, but it didn’t get much of a crowd,” said Georgia. “But my clients at The Laser Booth have told me stories about awful tattoos, so I know they’re out there!

One of Georgia's regrettable entries, Where's Wally? on a gentleman's nipple.

“That’s why I wanted to host another competition, only this time offer full free laser removal sessions as the prize. This is a pretty good deal, as full tattoo removal can be quite time consuming and therefore very costly!”

In preparation for the contest, Georgia has got The Laser Booth’s logo tattooed on herself and has been documenting the process of removing it.

“I wanted to show how tattoo removal is done! It is a long process, so you must be prepared for the journey. This is why I urge people to enter the contest, as I am offering something for free that can take years to complete.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, Georgia has received 15 submissions, the tattoos ranging from cartoon Where’s Wally? inked on a nipple, to a matching tattoo with a cheating ex.

“I see a lot of exes names,” said Georgia, who is a qualified laser tattoo removal specialist. “I also see a lot of 90s tattoos on people who just don’t feel the tattoo suits or represents them anymore.”

Entering the competition is easy – simply send Georgia a picture of your tattoo and if there a funny story behind it. She can be found on Facebook and Instagram as, ‘The Laser Booth’.

The winner will be chosen on November 1st, and this will be done via a vote on Instagram by the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don’t be shy!” Georgia urged. “Everyone makes mistakes, and we’re lucky we can do something about it now! So come forward!”

The Laser Booth is based at Alchemy Tattoo Studio in Wigan, and also offers ear and nose piercings, lash lifts, and tooth gem applications.