Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh: Hospital discharge

Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh is the independent champion for people who use health and care services in Wigan Borough. Our vision is a better health and social care experience for everyone.

We have a role to play in ensuring people of the Wigan Borough are engaged, listened to and provided with an avenue to tell us their views and opinions.

Each year we concentrate on a number of health or social care services to seek out peoples experiences of the service. This year, we have sought out people’s experiences of being discharged from our local hospital services.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS have welcomed us into the Royal Albert Edward Hospital and Leigh Infirmary. We have also received a warm welcome from Richmond House and Bedford care Home to talk to patients using the intermediate care and stroke rehabilitation services.

Patients and relatives told us that although they have found staff to be very caring and that they have received good treatment and care, the discharge experience has left them disappointed. They told us that communication was sometimes lacking and that they felt ‘stuck’ in the system. They experienced long waits for assessments for care at home or for transfer to the community services at Richmond House and Bedford Care Home. They felt the process was disjointed and often they didn’t know who they had spoken to or what they were waiting for.

Our findings have been shared with WWL executives, who have welcomed our findings and have already started to take action to make changes to the current systems. We are continuing to work with the wider health and social care partners to make improvements for patients and families with the aim of reducing unnecessary time spent in hospital.

If you would like to know more about the work that we do, please see our website at

www.healthwatchwiganandleigh.co.uk

Contact HWWL by ringing 01942 834666 between 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday