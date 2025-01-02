Help to achieve new year new home goals with events in Tyldesley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homebuyers in Tyldesley are being offered help to achieve their new home goals for 2025 with a series of events this month.

Over the weekends of January 11-12 and 25-26 Elan Homes will have experts on hand at Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley to guide people through their mortgage options and explain the incentives available that could see them move before stamp duty rates change.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “At this time of year people are looking to make lifestyle changes to improve their wellbeing. For many that includes plans to move home and with impending changes to stamp duty, there’s a need to act fast.

"We’re inviting anyone considering moving in 2025 to join us at one of our events to find out about the advantages of buying a new home. They’ll be able to speak to independent financial advisors to explore their finance options and speak to our experienced sales teams about the different ways we can help them achieve their new home goals.”

An example of the open plan layouts in new Elan homes at Garrett Hall Fields. The homebuilder is hosting a series of events to help get people moving

Garrett Hall Fields offers a good choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices from £249,995. They include some that will be ready to move into before April 1 when changes to stamp duty come into effect.

Homes priced under £300,000 will remain stamp duty exempt for first time buyers, but those buying their next home could face an increase in the amount of tax they’ll have to pay if they complete the purchase of their new home after April 1.

In some cases, subject to terms and conditions, Elan will cover the cost of stamp duty.

Subject to build stage, buyers will be able to customise their new home before they move in. Bringing an older property up to the same standard of a new build is estimated to cost around £70,000 according to research by the Home Builders Federation.

Recognising that many potential purchasers are likely to have a house to sell, Elan is offering Easy Move. The homebuilder will work with independent estate agents to market the customer’s property and even pay the agent’s fees. Some purchasers could even find they’re able to part exchange their way to a new home, with Elan effectively acting as a cash buyer for their existing property.

Alternatively, buyers could receive a deposit boost on selected new homes.

Moving from an older property to a new home could lead to monthly savings of around £165 a month or £1,980 a year on energy bills, research by the HBF suggests.

The energy efficiency of Elan’s new homes also makes them eligible to be purchased with “green mortgages” which can offer more favourable rates or enhanced affordability.

The Elan website has a mortgage checker where buyers can explore their finance options without affecting their credit score.

It also has a handy moving home checklist covering everything from arranging removals to giving meter readings to your utilities providers.

The show home and sales office at Garrett Hall Fields, accessed via Lambert Meadow, are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.

To kickstart your plans to move to a new home, visit the development over the weekends of January 11-12 and 25-26.