Home Instead Wigan & Leigh Launches 'Be a Santa' campaign in support of Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Home Instead Wigan and Leigh are calling on our wonderful community to get involved by donating thoughtful gifts for those who might otherwise go without this Christmas. Every present, big or small, helps spread a little joy and reminds someone that they’re cared for and remembered.
Hindley Primary School will be one of the main collections points this year, helping to bring the spirit of giving to life and encouraging the community to be part of something truly special. Additionally, both offices will be collecting gifts at the following supermarkets:
- Asda Hindley 20th-21st November
- Tesco Hindley 25th-26th November
- Morrisons Leigh Sports Village (underneath Christmas tree)
Both offices will be actively updating collection points throughout the month. Residents and businesses across Wigan and Leigh are warmly invited to take part — whether by donating gifts, hosting their own mini collection, or simply spreading the word. Together, we can make a real difference this festive season.
Here’s how you can get involved:
Donate a gift: Drop off an unwrapped present at Hindley Primary School or one of the offices (see details below)
Spread the word: Share the campaign on social media, tell friends and family, or even organise a mini gift collection in your workplace.
Every gift, every share, and every small act of kindness helps make Christmas a little brighter for the older people in our community.
If you’d like to donate a gift or get involved, please contact Home Instead Wigan or Home Instead Leigh for more details.
Let’s make this Christmas one to remember for those who need it most.
Be a Santa — because a small act of kindness can mean the world.
For more information, please contact the following offices:
Wigan
Website: https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/wigan/
Number: 01942 314150
Email: [email protected]
Leigh
Website: https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/leigh/
Number: 01942 877294
Email: [email protected]
About Home Instead
Home Instead is an award-winning home care provider dedicated to supporting older adults to live independently in the comfort of their own homes. With a focus on compassion, dignity, and personalised support, we offer a wide range of services — from companionship and home help to specialist dementia and palliative care.
Our mission is simple: to make a real difference every day by providing care that goes beyond the practical, nurturing lasting relationships and enhancing the wellbeing of every client we support.
Home Instead operates locally across Wigan and Leigh, proudly connecting with the community through initiatives, events, and partnerships that promote kindness, inclusion, and support for older people.