Home Instead Wigan & Leigh Launches 'Be a Santa' campaign in support of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Last years event hosted by Home Instead Leigh brought smiles and laughter.

This Christmas, Home Instead Wigan and Home Instead Leigh are teaming up to spread joy for the heart-warming Be a Santa campaign — bringing festive cheer to older, vulnerable, and lonely people and those receiving care and support through Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Home Instead Wigan and Leigh are calling on our wonderful community to get involved by donating thoughtful gifts for those who might otherwise go without this Christmas. Every present, big or small, helps spread a little joy and reminds someone that they’re cared for and remembered.

Hindley Primary School will be one of the main collections points this year, helping to bring the spirit of giving to life and encouraging the community to be part of something truly special. Additionally, both offices will be collecting gifts at the following supermarkets:

Asda Hindley 20 th -21 st November

Tesco Hindley 25th-26 th November

Morrisons Leigh Sports Village (underneath Christmas tree)

Plenty of presents from last years event from Home Instead Wigan

Both offices will be actively updating collection points throughout the month. Residents and businesses across Wigan and Leigh are warmly invited to take part — whether by donating gifts, hosting their own mini collection, or simply spreading the word. Together, we can make a real difference this festive season.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Donate a gift: Drop off an unwrapped present at Hindley Primary School or one of the offices (see details below)

Spread the word: Share the campaign on social media, tell friends and family, or even organise a mini gift collection in your workplace.

Home Instead Wigan giving presents to local people who need it most this Christmas

Every gift, every share, and every small act of kindness helps make Christmas a little brighter for the older people in our community.

If you’d like to donate a gift or get involved, please contact Home Instead Wigan or Home Instead Leigh for more details.

Let’s make this Christmas one to remember for those who need it most.

Be a Santa — because a small act of kindness can mean the world.

Home Instead Leigh giving presents to local people who need it most this Christmas

For more information, please contact the following offices:

Wigan

Leigh

About Home Instead

Home Instead is an award-winning home care provider dedicated to supporting older adults to live independently in the comfort of their own homes. With a focus on compassion, dignity, and personalised support, we offer a wide range of services — from companionship and home help to specialist dementia and palliative care.

Our mission is simple: to make a real difference every day by providing care that goes beyond the practical, nurturing lasting relationships and enhancing the wellbeing of every client we support.

Home Instead operates locally across Wigan and Leigh, proudly connecting with the community through initiatives, events, and partnerships that promote kindness, inclusion, and support for older people.