How to move to a new home in in Tyldesley - before the end of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With 40% of enquiries from people yet to put their house on the market, Elan Homes is offering to speed up the selling and buying process in Tyldesley. The homebuilder is hosting events at Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley over two weekends (October 5-6 and 12-13) to explain how it can help homeowners move quickly and simply. There’s even the potential to move before the year is out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “Most of the people who enquire about our new homes have a house to sell and in around 40% of cases they haven’t yet put their existing property on the market. In some cases, they’ve even identified which style of home they want to buy and have a fear of missing out while they find a buyer. To help get people moving, we’re offering to simplify the selling and buying process and inviting homeowners to special events to learn more about EasyMove and part exchange.

At Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley, Elan has a good choice of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes available, with prices from £249,995 to £649,995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Use EasyMove or part exchange and you won’t have to bother finding an agent to market your home – we’ll manage the whole process for you. With EasyMove we’ll value your home, instruct independent estate agents and monitor their activity to ensure a quick sale. We’ll even pay the agent’s fees. EasyMove isn’t linked to the value of either property, so it can be used by downsizers, upsizers and those making a sideways move,” Marie explained.

The show home at Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley features an open plan kitchen and dining room

“With part exchange there’ll be no last minute haggles over price or a slow moving, complicated chain to hold things up. We aim to exchange contracts in a matter of weeks and buyers will be able to stay in their existing property until new home is ready, which could be before the end of the year.”

To discover how you could make a quick and simple move to a new home at Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley, over the weekend of October 5-6 or October 12-13.

For more information about Elan’s new homes in Tyldesley see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/garrett-hall-fields.