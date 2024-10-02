How to move to a new home in in Tyldesley - before the end of the year
Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “Most of the people who enquire about our new homes have a house to sell and in around 40% of cases they haven’t yet put their existing property on the market. In some cases, they’ve even identified which style of home they want to buy and have a fear of missing out while they find a buyer. To help get people moving, we’re offering to simplify the selling and buying process and inviting homeowners to special events to learn more about EasyMove and part exchange.
At Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley, Elan has a good choice of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes available, with prices from £249,995 to £649,995.
“Use EasyMove or part exchange and you won’t have to bother finding an agent to market your home – we’ll manage the whole process for you. With EasyMove we’ll value your home, instruct independent estate agents and monitor their activity to ensure a quick sale. We’ll even pay the agent’s fees. EasyMove isn’t linked to the value of either property, so it can be used by downsizers, upsizers and those making a sideways move,” Marie explained.
“With part exchange there’ll be no last minute haggles over price or a slow moving, complicated chain to hold things up. We aim to exchange contracts in a matter of weeks and buyers will be able to stay in their existing property until new home is ready, which could be before the end of the year.”
To discover how you could make a quick and simple move to a new home at Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley, over the weekend of October 5-6 or October 12-13.
For more information about Elan’s new homes in Tyldesley see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/garrett-hall-fields.
